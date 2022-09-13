11 TV Shows To Watch With Cozy & Spooky Vibes That'll Get You Ready For Fall In Canada
Grab some popcorn and get ready to settle in for the night. 🍿
The air is starting to get crisp, the leaves are beginning to change colour and pumpkin spice lattes are available almost everywhere you look, which means it's the perfect time to binge a TV show with cozy and spooky vibes for fall.
Whether you're rewatching or viewing them for the first time, these shows will put you in the mood for cool autumn air, cable-knit sweaters and ghostly tales.
The shows are all available to watch in Canada on platforms like Prime Video, Netflix Canada and Disney Plus.
Grab some popcorn and a warm drink, and get ready to cuddle up under a blanket in front of your screen. Here are 11 TV shows to watch right now to get you in the mood for fall.
Gilmore Girls
Rating: 8.2/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Synopsis: It seems to be perpetually fall in the small New England town of Stars Hollow in which Gilmore Girls is set, giving the show cozy vibes that make it perfect autumn viewing.
The show follows Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) as they naviage friendships, love and family.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Rating: 8.3/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Synopsis: Sarah Michelle Gellar stars in the titular role of Buffy, one girl chosen to protect the world from vampires, demons and monsters, all while dealing with the everyday horrors of high school.
The show has great creatures and horror movie monsters in every episode, but its light-heartedness makes it easy watching.
Supernatural
Rating: 8.4/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Synopsis: The series follows brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester, who are following in their father's footsteps as hunters of monsters, demons and vampires.
The show deals with a lot of real-world lore and urban legends, making it perfect for spooky vibes leading up to Halloween.
Stranger Things
Rating: 8.7/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Synopsis: Spooky season definitely calls for some sci-fi horror, and that's where Stranger Thingscomes in.
There's something foreboding about autumn, and Stranger Things perfectly embodies this unsettling feeling, coupling it with '80s nostalgia that makes this a must-watch for the season.
Season one of the show centres around the disappearance of a young boy from the town of Hawkins, Indiana.
Gossip Girl
Rating: 7.4/10
Where To Watch: Crave
Synopsis: The show is about a mysterious blogger called Gossip Girl who reveals secrets and hidden romances of privileged teens living in New York, and stars Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley.
The show is full of fall vibes, with seasonal fashion, Thanksgiving drama and fall parties that'll make you long for crisp autumn air.
Pretty Little Liars
Rating: 7.4/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Synopsis: Pretty Little Liars follows four friends (Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale and Shay Mitchell) who band together against an anonymous foe who threatens to expose their darkest secrets after the disappearance of their best friend, Alison.
The town of Rosewood is seeped in mysterious, small-town-drama vibes and the show has great Halloween specials for spooky season.
And, fun fact: PLL takes place in the same set used to film the town of Stars Hollow in Gilmore Girls!
Vampire Diaries
Rating: 7.7/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Synopsis: The Vampire Diaries centres on Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), a teenage girl who is torn between two vampires in a town charged with supernatural history.
The show features werewolves, ghosts, witches and, of course, vampires. What else do you need for perfectly creepy fall viewing?
The Haunting of Hill House
Rating: 8.6/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Synopsis: This horror series is perfect for spooky vibes ahead of Halloween (you might want to watch it with the lights on!).
The mini-series starring Carla Gugino, Victoria Pedretti and Henry Thomas, among others, follows the Crain family as they confront haunting memories of their childhood home and the chilling events that drove them from it.
If you've already seen Hill House and are hungry for more, you can watch the follow-up, The Haunting of Bly Manor for more eerie hauntings.
Friends
Rating: 8.9/10
Where To Watch: Crave
Synopsis: How can any fall TV show list be complete without Friends? If you haven't seen the show, you're missing out on a classic comedy about six twenty-something friends navigating life and romance in New York, starring big names like Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer.
If you are a Friends fan, you've likely already re-watched the show (maybe even several times). In that case, pay particular attention to the fall Friends episodes, like the ones with Thanksgiving dinners and Halloween parties, to get you in the mood for the season.
Gravity Falls
Rating: 8.9/10
Where To Watch: Disney Plus
Synopsis: This Disney Channel series follows twins Mabel (Kristen Schaal) and Dipper (Jason Ritter) Pines, who must spend the summer with their great uncle in the mysterious town of Gravity Falls, Oregon.
Soon after their arrival, they notice strange happenings and discover secrets about the town that lead to tons of adventures over the summer. Think of the show as a family-friendly version of Twin Peaks that's perfect for fun, eerie vibes.
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Rating: 7.4/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Synopsis: Based on the Archie comics, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrinafollows Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), a young witch who must choose between the human world and the magical world.
Witches, spells and dark comedy make this the perfect show to binge-watch on a crisp fall night.