9 Witchy Things To Watch On Netflix That Will Get You Into The Spirit Of Halloween
Including some new flicks.👻📺
Have your popcorn handy because it's spooky season and Netflix Canada has a ton of chilling films and series full of magic to watch.
Whether you're looking for intriguing tales set in supernatural worlds or scary stories that may give you nightmares, here are nine things to watch on Netflix to get you into the Halloween spirit.
Mr. Harrington's Phone
Rating: N/A
Release Date: October 5, 2022
Why You Need To Watch It: A young boy befriends Mr. Harrigan, a reclusive billionaire who ends up dying. The teen slips a phone into Mr. Harrigan's casket before he is buried and is shocked when his text message receives a reply.
First Kill
Rating: 6.4/10
Why You Need To Watch It: This modern-day Romeo and Juliette tale with a sprinkle of magic follows a young monster hunter, Calliope and a young vampire, Juliette. Falling in love is tricky, especially when you're both ready for your first kill.
The Witcher
Rating: 8.2/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Geralt is a witcher, a mutated man created by magic who hunts monsters. He struggles to find his place in a world where humans can be even more wicked than the evil he chases.
The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina
Rating: 7.4/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Sabrina Spellman is half witch and half human who, on her 16th birthday, needs to choose which world she wants to be a part of.
Cursed
Rating: 5.9/10
Why You Need To Watch It: A teenage sorcerous armed with her magic and a legendary sword, teams up with a young mercenary, Arthur. It's the reimagined story of Arthurian legends from the viewpoint of the witch as opposed to tales like The Sword and the Stone.
The Haunting of Hill House
Rating: 8.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: As kids, they grew up in what became the most haunted house in America and terrifying situations forced them to flee away from it. The story flashes from past to present as they confront their haunting memories.
Coraline
Rating: 7.7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Coraline is an adventurous young girl with hopes of finding a more exciting world. Little does she know that her new house hides a seemingly perfect world that holds terrifying secrets. There are some doors that should stay closed.
The School for Good and Evil
Rating: N/A
Release Date: October 19, 2022
Why You Need To Watch It: Every great fairytale begins at this magical school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained. Two best friends end up on opposite sides of an epic battle and their bond is put to the test.
The Curse of Bridge Hollow
Rating: N/A
Release Date: October 14, 2022
Why You Need To Watch It: A teenage girl and her dad who is anti-Halloween team up in their new town when an evil spirit causes the festive decorations to come to life.