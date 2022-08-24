Netflix Canada Just Released Its September List & You Won't Want To Miss The Drama
A messy 'Love Is Blind' reunion and new season of 'Fate: The Winx Saga'.
Netflix Canada is keeping things hot this September with a bunch of exciting new releases. You can look forward to new seasons of fan favourites like Cobra Kai and Fate: The Winx Saga to reality dramas like the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion.
Whether you're looking for edge-of-your-seat thrillers, family-friendly flicks, reality dramas or hard-hitting documentaries, you'll have to set aside some serious couch time next month.
When it comes to drama, Netflix is offering a bunch of juicy new films in September. Love in the Villa is a new romantic comedy about a recently single girl who takes a trip to Italy and ends up sharing a rental with a cynical yet handsome stranger. It drops on September 1.
The reimagined story of Marilyn Monroe's life is portrayed in the film Blonde(coming September 28) which compares the difference between her personal and public life.
The Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 reunion is sure to be a spicy one with the recent divorces of both married couples, not to mention whatever comments come out of Shake, on September 16. A new reality dating show, Dated and Related follows pairs of siblings as they search for that special someone together coming September 2.
Big actors are hitting the screen in a number of new thrillers like Queen Latifa and Ludacris starring in End of the Road, coming September 9, along with Allison Janney in Lou premiering September 23 and Emily Erin Deschanel (of the Bones series) in a mystery series being released on September 2.
Fate: The Winx Saga is starting a new school year during Season 2, dropping on September 16. The burned ones are gone but suddenly students begin disappearing indicating a new threat that is lurking in the darkness.
Cobra Kai Season 5 follows the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament and Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire to make his aggressive form of karate the only way in town. Daniel LaRusso reaches out to an old friend for help.
Based on a miraculous true story, Thai Cave Rescue is a new series about the youth football team and their coach who became trapped in the Tham Luang Cave, giving rise to a global rescue effort and some unlikely heroes. It's being released on Netflix on September 22.
The news story of GameStop stock that made headlines in 2021 is now a humorous documentary, and you can get the inside scoop with Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga starting September 28.
Unfortunately, you'll need to say goodbye to some series on Netflix next month as well including Quantico which leaves on September 1, Homeland on September 8 and Rupaul's Drag Race on September 26.
Here is everything coming to Netflix Canada in September 2022:
- Fenced In - September 1
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 - September 1
- Liss Pereira: Adulting - September 1
- Love in the Villa - September
- Off the Hook - September 1
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 - September 1
- Buy My House - September 2
- Dated and Related - September 2
- Devil in Ohio - September 2
- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 - September 2
- The Festival of Troubadours - September 2
- Ivy + Bean - September 2
- Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go - September 2
- Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance - September 2
- You’re Nothing Special - September 2
- Little Women - September 3
- Cocomelon: Season 6 - September 5
- Once Upon a Small Town - September 5
- Bee and PuppyCat - September 6
- Get Smart With Money - September 6
- Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth - September 6
- Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy - September 6
- Untold: The Race of the Century - September 6
- Chef's Table: Pizza - September 7
- Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer - September 7
- Entrapped - September 8
- Diorama - September 8
- Cobra Kai: Season 5 - September 9
- End of the Road - September 9
- Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 - September 9
- No Limit - September 9
- Narco-Saints - September 9
- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 - September 12
- Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum - September 13
- Broad Peak - September 14
- The Catholic School - September 14
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández - September 14
- Heartbreak High - September 14
- The Lørenskog Disappearance - September 14
- Sins of Our Mother - September 14
- Dogs in Space: Season 2 - September 15
- Terim - September 15
- The Brave Ones - September 16
- Do Revenge - September 16
- Drifting Home - September 16
- Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 - September 16
- Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance - September 16
- I Used to Be Famous - September 16
- Jogi - September 16
- Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 - September 16
- Mirror, Mirror - September 16
- Santo - September 16
- Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard - September 16
- Go Dog Go: Season 3 - September 19
- Patton Oswalt: We All Scream - September 20
- Designing Miami - September 21
- Fortune Seller: A TV Scam - September 21
- Iron Chef Mexico - September 21
- The Perfumier - September 21
- The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist - September 21
- The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone - September 22
- Karma's World: Season 4 - September 22
- Snabba Cash: Season 2 - September 22
- Thai Cave Rescue - September 22
- A Jazzman's Blues - September 23
- ATHENA - September 23
- The Girls at the Back - September 23
- Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 - September 23
- Lou - September 23
- Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles - September 23
- Dynasty: Season 5 - September 24
- Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy - September 24
- A Trip to Infinity - September 26
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 - September 26
- Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy - September 27
- Blonde - September 28
- Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga - September 28
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 - September 28
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 - September 28
- The Empress - September 29
- Anikulapo - September 30
- Entergalactic - September 30
- Floor is Lava: Season 3 - September 30
- Human Playground - September 30
- Phantom Pups - September 30
- Rainbow - September 30