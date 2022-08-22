'Love Is Blind' Couple Nick & Danielle Are Divorcing & The Season 2 Results Look So Bad Now
Love is having a rough week.
Love is blind, but it also has an expiration date.
At least, that seems to be the case with Season 2 of Netflix's Love is Blind dating show, amid news that married couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are breaking up.
Ruhl filed for divorce on Monday, according to court documents obtained by People.
The pair did not immediately post anything about the breakup on social media, but they're the second couple from Season 2 to get divorced over the span of just a few days. Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones also announced their split on social media last week.
Ruhl/Thompson and McNeely/Jones were the only two couples to get married in Season 2 of the show, which challenges contestants to get engaged without seeing each other before dating and saying "I do" over the course of a few months.
Although Ruhl filed the papers last Monday, her name was still "Danielle Ruhl Thompson" on Instagram as of Monday morning. There were also plenty of photos showing her and Thompson together, although some of them are sponsored posts.
Thompson hasn't posted much in recent weeks, although he did mark the couple's wedding anniversary on June 8 with a throwback post.
"While it's tough getting married under those circumstances, here we are a year later putting in the work to get to know each other and learn how to be partners for one another. All in real time," he wrote. "I'm proud of us."
It's unclear why the couple broke up.
However, Jones and McNeely did at least acknowledge they were going in "different directions" with their lives when they announced their breakup.
Shake Chatterjee blasted that couple as "clowns" after the news broke, and now we're just waiting to see what he has to say about Ruhl and Thompson.
Maybe love is blurry after all?