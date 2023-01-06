A 'Love Is Blind' Baby Is On The Way & It's Not Quite A Win For The Netflix Show
The Pod Squad was thrilled by the news!
A season one alum from the Netflix reality series Love Is Blind is pregnant with her first baby, despite failing to find love on the show.
Jessica Batten announced the happy news that she and her husband Benjamin McGrath are expecting their first baby together in an Instagram post on Thursday.
The posts shows McGrath embracing Batten, who is making a heart with her hands over her stomach.
"New Year, Same Me, New Mom! 🤰✨," the caption reads. She also revealed her due date is in early June.
The couple got married in August after more than two years together.
This will be the first baby for Batten and the third for McGrath, who has two kids, a daughter Poppy and a son Ethan, from a previous relationship.
In an interview with People in 2021, Batten talked about being a step-parent to McGrath's children.
"It's been awesome and three for the price of one for me," Batten said.
"I didn't know this would be in my future, but I couldn't imagine my life without them. They're so super special to me."
The 38-year-old also spoke about wanting kids with McGrath, who is a California-based surgeon.
"We can't wait to start," she said at the time. "I think we're going to have a very short engagement, and then, yeah, we're definitely [going to have] kids down the road."
"Whatever that looks like for us, whatever God blesses us with. I'm also open to adoption too, so we'll see what happens."
Many of Batten's former Love Is Blind castmates posted congratulatory messages on her baby news.
Batten got engaged to Mark Cuevas in the first season of Love Is Blind, but she ended things at the altar.
Cuevas has since gotten engaged to Aubrey Rainey and they have two sons together.