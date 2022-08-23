Here's Which 'Love Is Blind' Season 1 Couples Are Still Together After The Netflix Finale
It's not always happily ever after 😢
Netflix's Love Is Blind challenged contestants to meet, fall in love and then get engaged before even setting eyes on each other – and while that’s an odd way to find love, it’s actually worked out for a few couples from Season 1.
Although some pairs didn’t make it out of the honeymoon phase in Season 1, several of them did get to the altar and a few even said "I do."
But happily ever after is never a guarantee, as we found out with the two married pairs from Season 2.
With that in mind, we checked up on the Season 1 couples who made it to see if they stayed together after the Netflix cameras stopped.
Here’s who is still together from Season 1 – and who didn’t make it to the end.
Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton — TOGETHER
These two were a definite fan favorite from the get-go and we are happy to report they are still together and going strong. Right from the start these two connected well, had obvious chemistry and were relatively drama-free, especially compared to their chaotic costars. Basically, these two made the "blind" dating part of the show look good.
Since their time on the show, the couple has bought a home, gotten a dog, done a million interviews and appearances, revealed to Entertainment Tonight that they are actively trying to have a baby, and started their own YouTube channel called "Hanging with the Hamiltons." They also recently celebrated their anniversary, toasting to 3 years together and "many more to come." No wonder they have fans wrapped around their ring fingers!
Amber Pike and Matt Barnett — TOGETHER
Amber and "Barnett" are still together, although the drama that we saw on the show has seemingly continued to follow them into their married life.
They each admitted to some bumps in the road during the Netflix reunion special. Amber said she almost divorced Barnett and was even talking to a divorce lawyer. But the two worked out their differences before the reunion and they now seem to be happier than ever. As of summer 2022 the two are still together and going strong with their social media featuring pictures of cozy snowboarding trips to Maine, intimate backyard BBQs, trips to Disney with their Love Is Blind costars, and of course lots of time with their main man – well, dog – Koda.
Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers — NOT TOGETHER
Giannina Gibelli. Right: Damian Powers.
@gianninagibelli | Instagram, @damian__powers | Instagram
After the shocking finale where Damian surprised everyone by leaving Giannina at the altar, the two did try to work things out for a year before calling it quits for good. But not to worry because Giannina found love with her hunky new beau, Bachelor Nation’s Blake Horstmann, and Damian is living his best bachelor life.
Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas — NOT TOGETHER
Jessica Batten. Right: Mark Cuevas holding his son.
@jessicabatten_ | Instagram, @markanthonycuevas_ | Instagram
With Jessica and Mark’s rocky relationship, fans were not exactly surprised when Jessica left Mark standing alone at the altar. But Mark wasn’t alone for long, as following the finale, he found love with his now-wife Aubrey Rainey. The two are now the proud parents of not one, but two baby boys! And even Jessica "Messica" (as she was affectionately called by costar Lauren) finally found love with her now-fiancé Benjamin McGrath.
Kenny Barnes and Kelly Chase — NOT TOGETHER
Kenny Barnes and his wife Alexandra Garrison. Right: Kelly Chase.
@kennybarnes11 | Instagram, @chaselifewithkelly | Instagram
Kenny and Kelly were one of the sweetheart couples of the season so fans were shocked when the big day came and Kenny said "I do" while Kelly said: "I don’t."
But Kenny wasn’t single for long and quickly found and married his now-wife Alexandra Garrison in an elegant wedding at the Duke mansion in North Carolina. Kelly, on the other hand, remains single and ready to mingle following a brief relationship with one of her longtime friends.