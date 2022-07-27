Vanessa Lachey Says 'Love Is Blind' Lacks Body Diversity Because People Are 'Insecure' & WTF
"They're so afraid to be themselves."
Vanessa Lachey just addressed why most contestants in Love Is Blind are super thin and fit, and her answer is only raising more questions about the supposedly "sight-unseen" dating show.
During a recent interview with Insider, Lachey was asked why people with different body types don't get past the anonymous stage of the show, even though contestants are supposed to be dating without seeing each other.
And her explanation is pretty confusing, to be honest.
"Their whole life, they've been so insecure about being themselves because of this crazy swipe generation that we are in and this catfishing world that we're in that they're so afraid to be themselves," Lachey said during the interview.
"I wonder if they truly don't have enough time in those two weeks to find themselves, A, and then be themselves to then find that spouse."
Critics immediately blasted Lachey on social media and called for Netflix to "do better" with its casting choices on the show.
"She's asked why her show doesn't have plus-sized people and her reasoning is they're all insecure and busy catfishing," wrote one Twitter user.
For those who haven't seen it, Love Is Blind challenges people to fall in love and build a relationship before ever seeing each other in person. The contestants are put into "pods" where they can talk without seeing one another, and those who get engaged are later allowed to meet and then try to make it work based on their connection.
Lachey said in her interview that everyone gets a "fair shot" and that she's not part of the casting process. However, most of the contestants who move on tend to fit into the conventional beauty standards.
The show was criticized after Season 1 for a lack of racial diversity among the couples, and there have also been calls to include members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.
Lachey tried to address that question, too.
"If you think about if you did just women, then it wouldn't be separate quarters, it would just be one big house of everybody out for themselves, I guess," explained Lachey. "And if you did the men, it would be the same."
However, that doesn't mean Netflix isn't trying to improve.
Lachey hinted that Netflix would be "embracing" more diversity in its upcoming reality shows.
"You will see some of that in the dating reality television world of Netflix soon," promised the TV show host.
Although she hasn't revealed any possible changes to Love Is Blind, Lachey's other dating show, The Ultimatum, has promised an all-queer Season 2.