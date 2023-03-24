Nick & Vanessa Lachey's Combined Net Worth Is Huge & It's Not All From 'Love Is Blind'
Love is rich!
From a '90s boy band to beauty pageants and then Netflix reality shows, Vanessa and Nick Lachey have done a lot throughout their careers and it's all showing through their combined net worth.
While the two started their careers in show biz separately, over the past few years they've gotten to work together hosting various Netflix dating shows such as The Ultimatum and Love Is Blind, with more on the way.
It's no wonder then that the pair are raking it in.
Here's how much the Netflix mega hosts are worth.
What is Nick and Vanessa Lachey's net worth?
The Lacheys are worth a combined $25 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, a website that calculates a celebrity's total assets and financial projects.
What has contributed to Nick Lachey's net worth?
Nick Lachey started out in Hollywood in the late 1990s as a member of the boy band 98 Degrees and then went on to release multiple solo albums.
In 2003, Lachey starred in his first reality show called Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, with his former wife, singer Jessica Simpson, as listed on IMDb.
Celebrity Net Worth reports that the formerly married couple did not have a prenup and Simpson had to pay Lachey $12 million in their divorce.
Nick then appeared in several TV shows including Charmed and One Tree Hill.
In 2009, the musician returned to reality TV when he produced the MTV showTaking the Stage and the NBC singing competition The Sing-Off. USA Today reports that he also competed on the show Dancing with the Stars in 2017.
His most recent TV-related venture has been starring alongside his wife Vanessa on various Netflix shows like Love Is Blind,The Ultimatum and his solo hosting gig on Perfect Match.
Aside from music and acting, Nick is a part owner of an American Basketball Association team, the Hollywood Fame. He also partly owns the Tacoma Rainiers, as noted by Celebrity Net Worth.
Nick and his wife have also purchased several real estate properties together and sold them for a profit.
What has contributed to Vanessa Lachey's net worth?
Vanessa Lachey, previously Vanessa Minnillo, was crowned Miss Teen USA in 1998 before appearing on the small and big screens, according to Pageant Planet.
The model worked as the host of MTV's Total Request Live from 2003 to 2007 and joined Entertainment Tonight in 2005 where she was a correspondent for 10 years, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Vanessa also had roles in a number of films including 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer and 2008's Disaster Movie, as per her IMBb page.
Along with movies, the 42-year-old actress has a lot of experience with television acting as well, with roles in The Bold and the Beautiful, How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock and her current gig on NCIS: Hawai'i.
The actress and model has also appeared on a number of magazine covers like Maxim and Shape.
Just like her husband, she also competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2017.
How much do Nick and Vanessa Lachey make for Love Is Blind?
It's unknown exactly how much the married couple makes for hosting the Netflix reality shows.
A former contestant of Love Is Blind, Jeremy Hartwell from Season 2, revealed contestants of the show were paid $1,000 per week of filming, which works out to $8,000 for the duration of the show, as reported by US Weekly.
One person who was associated with the show, and who did not want to be named, also previously confirmed those same details to Narcity, saying that contestants received $1,000 a week. However, that only applies to contestants, not to the celebrity hosts.
Aside from the money they make on the show, a huge plus for the couple is the fact that they get to work together.
"They made literally our dreams come true in terms of being able to work together, being able to spend time together, making our marriage stronger ultimately in the end," Vanessa told CBS News in an interview.