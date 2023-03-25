Tiffany Of 'Love Is Blind' Admits She Fell Asleep During A Date & Her Reason Is So Relatable
"It's not my finest moment, I'll say that."
Dating without actually seeing the other person is tough as it is, but it can be just as awkward when one person passes out while the other is sharing their feelings in the Love Is Blind pods.
That's what happened during one of the pod dates on Season 4 of Love Is Blind and now Tiffany is explaining how it happened and how she and Brett worked through it.
Brett and Tiffany hit it off early on in the Netflix show and at the end of Episode 1 Brett shared how he feels about their relationship.
"You are special, Tiffany," he told her. "I truly feel like we're the perfect match."
At that point, Brett and viewers were left waiting to hear Tiffany's response to the sweet sentiment and instead there was silence from her end.
That's when the camera showed Tiffany passed out on the couch.
Narcity recently spoke to Tiffany about what happened in that moment and how she feels about it now.
"What happened was we had hours and hours of conversation. It was late, and I'm in my mid-30s. I love taking a nap at a certain time," she said.
"It's like the moment where you just want to shut your eyes for a little bit. That's what I thought I was doing. Unfortunately, I missed some very crucial moments during that date. It's not my finest moment, I'll say that."
While Brett did look super upset when it happened during the episode, he looks back on it differently now.
"At the end of the day, those dates, and that day, in particular, was a long day," he told Narcity.
"In the moment, does it suck? Absolutely. Nobody wants to be having such an intimate conversation, and then you realize that the person is, you know, night-night on the other side."
However, Brett now remembers it as a "funny thing that happened" and something that he can "always laugh at."
Netflix shared a clip of the moment on the Love Is Blind Instagram account and people seem to find it just as funny.
"Lmao NOT HER FALLING ASLEEP 😂😂 this is worse than when Raven worked out during Bartiste wack ass speech," one person wrote.
"Tiffany will always be remembered as the girl who dozed off in the pods😂" another person stated.
Episodes 1-5 of Love Is Blind Season 4 are now available on Netflix.