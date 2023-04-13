The 'Love Is Blind' Photoshoots Are Dividing Fans & Chelsea Can't Stack Up To Brett
The photo shoots got VERY different reactions from fans.
Two Love Is Blind stars let their creative sides show during two very different photoshoots in the Netflix series, but by the looks of the comments online, they're not going over the same way.
While fans are loving the engagement photoshoot Brett Brown organized for his fiancée Tiffany Pennywell, they are having the opposite reaction to the boudoir photoshoot that Chelsea Griffin arranged with Kwame Appiah.
Brown took to Instagram on Wednesday to explain the scene in episode 10 where we see him surprise Pennywell with photos he took of her.
"Surprising Tiffany with these pics was a special day," Brown wrote, adding that he pulled the stunt because she was getting stressed with planning the wedding.
"Seeing her reaction to the picture unveiling was priceless and an unforgettable moment. It was the highlight of the experience up to this point."
Brown and Pennywell's co-stars expressed how much they loved that moment and how beautiful of a gesture it was from Brown.
"Brett, you’re such a good one! These photos are everything!" Brown's co-star Bliss Poureetezadi wrote.
"Truly the sweetest gesture," wrote Season 4 contestant Monica Rodriguez.
"The most beautiful muse 🥹🥹," Season 2 LIB alum Iyanna Mcneely wrote.
"🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹❤️," Kacia Clark, who is also on Season 4, commented.
Brown and Pennywell have become a fan-favourite, and fans further expressed how much they want them to end up together in the comments.
"For the love of God, please get married!!!" one person wrote.
"Not y’all getting me to cry on this good Wednesday!! This is absolutely beautiful!!" another person shared.
The scene even has its own Reddit thread where people are sharing their thoughts.
While Brown's shoot got a lot of people teary-eyed, the reaction to Griffin and Appiah's sexy photoshoot got a different response.
In Episode 10, the couple goes for an engagement shoot in matching underwear sets. Griffin explained it's something she's always wanted to share with her partner, and she even incorporates the Calvin Klein underwear that Appiah mentioned in the pods.
“As a little girl, I always pictured doing a photoshoot with my fiancé,” Griffin said in the episode and highlighted that she wanted it to be on the "sexy side."
While it was meant to be a cute moment for the newly engaged couple, fans perceived it very differently.
One person tweeted that the scene was the "weirdest thing" to ever happen on Love Is Blind.
\u201cWas it just me or was the Kwame/Chelsea boudoir photoshoot just the weirdest thing that\u2019s ever happened in Love Is Blind?\u201d— Luc The Bartender (@Luc The Bartender) 1680942662
Another Twitter user wrote they were "physically cringing" while watching it.
\u201cfinally catching up on love is blind and I\u2019m PHYSICALLY CRINGING at this kwame/chelsea photoshoot\u201d— chlo\u00eb \ud83e\uddda\ud83c\udffc\u200d\u2640\ufe0f (@chlo\u00eb \ud83e\uddda\ud83c\udffc\u200d\u2640\ufe0f) 1680986281
It looks like it's not just fans who are sharing their thoughts on the boudoir shoot.
Season 2 LIB stars Natalie Lee and Deepti Vempati laughed when talking about it with Anthony Gilét as seen in their interview on Gilét Slays.
"I was shocked they even did that on TV," Lee said. She also pointed out what she found to be an awkward pose during the shoot, with Appiah resting his head on her belly.
"I feel like that's something you should just do in private," she continued.
However, in the end, they both agreed it was cute and that they love Griffin and support her relationship.
Despite how everyone feels, the bigger question on everyone's mind is likely which of the couples will get married.
Thankfully, the finale airs on Friday so fans will soon find out if both couples said "I do" at the altar.
The reunion special will air live on Netflix shortly after on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.
Get your gold goblets and wine ready!
