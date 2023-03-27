Kwame Of 'Love Is Blind' Says He's Receiving Racist Messages & It's 'Disgusting'
"Things like this are inhumane."
Kwame Appiah ofLove Is Blind Season 4 addressed the hurtful messages he's received since the show premiered and he says the hate has been "inhumane" and "disgusting."
Appiah posted a video on social media over the weekend talking about the opinions people have been sharing about the new season, including ones directed toward him.
In the Instagram video, Appiah calls the premiere of the new season and all the buzz around it "a win."
However, he then dives into the hateful messages that he's been dealing with.
"You’re all entitled to your opinion, and reflection on the show. But, waking up to multiple messages like this, is NOT okay," he captioned the video, which also shows a message on it.
"Opinions are, they're a given, right?" he said in a video. "But there's definitely a level that should not be breached, and that's when the opinions that you have go toward deepening levels of hate, racism or bigotry."
"I think it's disgusting that people think it's OK to do this and hide it behind the agenda of just caring about a TV show."
The Netflix reality star then addressed his mistakes early in the show and asked people to stop being so vicious.
"I'm human. I make mistakes, just like you make mistakes. Wrapping that around in bigotry and hate and pushing that agenda is never going to be OK. Cut that out."
Appiah's co-stars showed their love and support in the comments section of the video.
"Very well said my Brother 🖤 A King amongst men," Marshall Glaze said.
"Stay up man ✊🏾. It’s unfortunate but we all know how evil of a place social media can be. No one deserves this. You know the kind of man you are, stay true to that!" Brett Brown wrote.
"BRAVO," Shayne Jansen, who starred in Season 2 of Love Is Blind commented.
This isn't the first time a cast member has spoken out about racist comments received from viewers of the Netflix dating show.
Season 2 contestant Natalie Lee, who got engaged to Shayne Jansen on her season, has spoken out about the hateful messages she's gotten after appearing on Love Is Blind.
In an Ask Me Anything in early March over Instagram, Lee said her "least favourite" aspect about being on the program was "the racist messages [she] received and still receives on social media." She also noted that she "did not anticipate the amount" of hate she would get.
In her post, Lee included some of the messages and also noted that she hopes to see more "East Asian representation" on the reality show.
Screenshot of Natalie Lee's Instagram story.natalieminalee | Instagram
It's not only cast members of Love Is Blind who have spoken out about this either.
Rae Williams who starred in Season 1 of Netflix's The Ultimatum previously told Narcity she received a lot of hateful messages and even death threats after her season aired.
"I got bullied for months and messages about my mom and (...) messages about me being bisexual (...) people calling me a b*tch, people calling me the N word, people comparing me and my appearance to April."
Williams noted that she hoped to see more compassion from viewers of these types of shows.
"It's reality TV. F*cking kick back, have a glass of wine, post your tweets about who you like and who you don't like but don't just drag people for months and months."
Episodes 1-5 of Love Is Blind Season 4 are available on Netflix and episodes 6-8 will drop on March 31.