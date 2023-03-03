Rae Williams Has 'The Ultimatum' Advice For Future Cast Members & She Called Out Viewers Too
She was bullied for months after Season 1 aired.
Netflix has announced The Ultimatum will be coming back for a second season and will also be getting an all-queer spinoff and one former star of the show has advice for future contestants.
Rae Williams admits the show was difficult to film at times and says she hopes to see one thing, in particular, this time around.
Williams starred in the first season of The Ultimatum and came into the experiment with her former boyfriend Zay Wilson, but their relationship didn't end up making it.
Having been through the reality TV filming process, Williams has the advice to pass along to upcoming stars of the show.
"I would just say you know, read your contract thoroughly and try to enjoy it while you're doing it because it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
She also recommended not focusing on the unkind things some people can say on social media.
"Just brace yourself for social media backlash afterwards and just keep pushing."
That's why the 26-year-old says she hopes to see more compassion from viewers during Season 2.
"I want people to understand how f*cking weird and awkward the process is especially going through it on camera," she told Narcity.
"Nobody wants to go in there and take somebody else's boyfriend or girlfriend. You're going through a process. You've got a mic on all the times. You've got a lot of pressure on you. You're being asked certain questions."
Williams also revealed that she was bullied for months after the show and she and her co-star Madlyn Ballatori even got death threats.
"It's reality TV. F*cking kick back, have a glass of wine, post your tweets about who you like and who you don't like but don't just drag people for months and months."
Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is available on Netflix.
Hopefully, we'll be hearing about the premiere date of Season 2 soon!