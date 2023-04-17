Netflix's Trailer For 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Just Dropped & There's Plenty Of Drama
The new season will feature five LGBTQ couples.
The Ultimatum is coming back for another season on Netflix and this one will feature an all-queer cast.
The streamer dropped a trailer for The Ultimatum: Queer Love during the Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion, and fans won't have to wait long with the new season coming to Netflix in May.
Netflix says the new season will have five new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, "who are at a crossroads in their relationship."
"One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued," the Netflix description of the show says.
"In just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures.”
By the looks of the trailer, fans can expect to see a lot of drama and a lot of tears in the new season.
"I don't even want to say her name anymore, she's like Voldemort to me," one cast member says in the trailer.
"If you don't like my dog, you can get the f*ck out," another contestant says.
The Ultimatum: Queer Love | Official Teaser | Netflixwww.youtube.com
Unlike the first season, Nick and Vanessa Lachey will not be hosting The Ultimatum: Queer Love.
Sweet Magnolias actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher will take over the hosting duties, according to Netflix.
Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On was released on Netflix in April 2022 so fans have had to wait quite some time for this update.
The Ultimatum: Queer Love will premiere on Netflix on May 24.