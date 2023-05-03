Netflix's 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Cast Info Is Out & Here's Everything We Know So Far
Five couples will be put to the test!
The new season of Netflix's The Ultimatum will premiere on May 24 and viewers are getting another glimpse of what they can expect from the five couples taking part in the social experiment.
Netflix released its second trailer for The Ultimatum: Queer Love on Wednesday as well as casting information for the new season.
"You'll choose someone and move in together in a trial marriage," Magnolias actress and host JoAnna Garcia Swisher tells the couples in the trailer.
"Then you'll do the same thing all over again with the person that you arrived with."
The trailer then shows the couples dating other people as they get closer to making a final decision regarding who they want to end up with.
Some of the tough conversations shown in the video include one couple discussing IVF and another being asked if they'll get married after the experiment.
"It's a shit show," one cast member says in the trailer before we see other heated moments and a lot of tears.
The Ultimatum: Queer Love | Official Trailer | Netflixwww.youtube.com
The Ultimatum: Queer Love is a continuation of the series The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On which aired in 2022.
Unlike the first season, the new season will feature an all-queer cast.
Ahead of its premiere date, here's everything we know about the cast of The Ultimatum: Queer Love so far.
Lexi and Rae
Lexi and Rae.
Courtesy of Netflix.
Lexi, 25, issued the ultimatum to her partner Rae, 27.
Mildred and Tiff
Mildred and Tiff.
Courtesy of Netflix.
Mildred, 33, issued the ultimatum to her partner Tiff, 32.
Yoly and Mal
Yoly and Mal.
Courtesy of Netflix.
Yoly, 34, issued the ultimatum to her partner Mal, 36.
Sam and Aussie
Sam and Aussie.
Courtesy of Netflix.
Sam, 31, issued the ultimatum to her partner Aussie, 42.
Xander and Vanessa
Xander and Vanessa.
Courtesy of Netflix.
Xander, 30, issued the ultimatum to her partner Vanessa, 30.
The first four episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love will be available on Netflix on May 24.