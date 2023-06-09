Here's Where 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Cast Is Now & Who's Still Together After The Show
The reunion left us with a lot of questions!
The Ultimatum: Queer Love reunion on Netflix was filled with a lot of drama, tears, surprises and a contestant walking out.
It also revealed what everyone wanted to know after watching the season finale: which couples have lasted and are still engaged.
The experiment proved to be tough for this season's contestants and based on the premise of the show, it's understandable.
However, by the end of it, four out of five couples who originally came to do the experiment together got engaged.
Despite what seemed like a happy ending for the majority of the couples, we all know things can change before the reunion is filmed.
Here’s where the couples from The Ultimatum: Queer Love are now and which ones are still together.
Are Yoly and Mal still together?
Yoly Rojas and Mal Wright.
Even though Yoly Rojas seemed torn between choosing Mal Wright and Xander Boger, she ended up saying "yes" to a proposal from Wright.
Their happily ever after was short-lived, and Wright announced they were "happily broken up" at the reunion. Wright also said she felt disrespected after watching the show back because she realized Rojas wasn't always truthful to her.
In an interview with People, Rojas says she felt "done emotionally and mentally" after her relationship with Wright.
She and Boger did meet up at Coachella after filming of the season wrapped, but they didn't end up rekindling their romance.
As for why it didn't go anywhere, Boger told People the two of them were in different places of their "healing journey."
Boger agreed, saying their connection "fizzled out" by that point.
Rojas says she's single and focusing on herself. She does, however, check in with Boger from time to time, so perhaps there's still hope for them.
As for Wright, she hasn't revealed if she's dating anyone, but she says she has no hard feelings for her ex.
Wright also says that she and her trial wife, Lexi Goldberg, remain really close friends.
Did Xander and Vanessa get back together?
Xander Boger and Vanessa Papa.
Xander Boger and Vanessa Papa broke up in the season finale of the show and then admitted in the reunion that they hadn't really spoken since.
Papa also said she missed Boger, and it seemed like the two were eager to at least be friends.
However, Boger has since revealed that their exchange at the reunion didn't seem "authentic," as Papa disappeared from her life yet again after the episode was filmed.
While Boger still lives in Hawaii, where she lived with her former partner, she is considering a move to San Diego, where the Netflix show was filmed.
Papa has moved to Los Angeles and says she is single and embracing her "newfound independence."
While Papa says there's a friendship to be had with Boger one day, she calls their current situation "a struggle bus."
It appears Boger is also currently single.
Are Lexi and Rae still together?
Lexi Goldberg and Raelyn Cheung-Sutton.
Lexi Goldberg and Raelyn Cheung-Sutton had a rocky relationship throughout the season, but they still ended up getting engaged in the finale.
Despite seeming very happy at the reunion, it was announced the two had broken up right after the episode aired.
So what happened?
In an interview with People, Goldberg says the two couldn't get past things that happened on the show.
"There was some stuff that we were still working through that happened from filming, just trust that was broken and things we just really couldn't [overcome]," she said in the interview. "We couldn't get to a place where we were just moving forward completely."
She also has nothing but good things to say about her trial wife, Mal Wright, and says she has become "family."
As for her love life, Goldberg is in a new relationship. TikToker @lilcarlirappa posted a video of a live Goldberg did in which she talked about her new love, Zanc, a photographer who has worked with a number of celebrities.
Cheung-Sutton, on the other hand, is single and currently living in Orange County, California. However, she is looking to move to Los Angeles in the near future.
Are Tiff and Mildred still together?
Tiff Der and Mildred Bustillo.
Tiff Der and Mildred Bustillo's on-again off-again relationship was discussed throughout the season.
However, Bustillo ended up getting the long-term commitment she was waiting for when Der proposed during the finale.
Unfortunately, by the reunion, the two were broken up once again, and it looked like they were not on good terms.
In a shocking announcement, Bustillo said an argument had gotten violent, and she ended up being arrested after throwing a pet gate at Der. After hurling some more accusations Der's way, Der ended up walking out of the reunion in tears and didn't come back.
Der, who goes by the pronouns they/them, says they were shocked at everything Bustillo revealed during the reunion, and they are no longer in touch with their ex.
In an interview with People, Der said they wish Bustillo "nothing but happiness." Der also said they don't regret walking out and that Bustillo was out to "ruin" them during the reunion.
"My reason of why I left was something that is so much deeper and something part of my core values, and it's something that I just don't stand for," they told People.
"I don't stand for physical violence. I don't stand for any of that, especially when she has a child."
Der also told the outlet they have gone to therapy to deal with the "manipulation" and "gaslighting" they experienced in their relationship with Bustillo.
As for Bustillo, she addressed the reunion on her social media. Bustillo posted a statement on TikTok, saying she was "proud of standing up for [herself]" and addressing her story "while being in pain."
"I take full responsibility and make no excuses for my actions. I've held myself accountable by seeking therapy because that's the only way to repair the damage."
In another TikTok video, Bustillo went into more detail about what happened between her and Der and again pointed out that she had "zero excuses" for what she did.
Are Sam and Aussie still together?
Sam Mark and Aussie Chau.
Sam Mark and Aussie Chau also went through some rough patches, especially over Chau's communication skills.
During the finale, many Ultimatum fans expressed how stunned they were when Chau pulled out a rock to give to Mark instead of a ring. Thankfully, once Mark's shock wore off Chau also presented her with a ring.
While all the other couples have broken up since the show was filmed, Chau and Mark are the only ones still together.
They haven't revealed when they plan on getting married and say their healing journeys "take precedent over walking down the aisle."
The couple has agreed on who they will be inviting from the show to the wedding once it does happen. For now, it looks like only Vanessa Papa and Tiff Der will be getting an invite.
If you're interested in being featured with your partner in an upcoming season of The Ultimatum, now's your chance.
Kinetic Content, the production company behind the show, has put out a casting call in several U.S. cities for couples who want to put their relationship to the test.
In a past Instagram post, the company said it was looking for couples in Los Angeles, Seattle, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego and Minneapolis.
The full season of the Ultimatum: Queer Love is available on Netflix.