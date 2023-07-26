A Surprise 'Ultimatum' Season Is Coming Soon & The Netflix Reality Show Looks Super Messy
Cue the drama! 🍿
A new season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is returning to Netflix in August, and you can expect to see a lot of drama.
On Wednesday, Netflix shared a teaser clip showing five couples who will be putting their relationship to the ultimate test.
"The time for uncertainty is over! Five new couples are ready to make a life-changing decision," a caption with the teaser reads on the The Ultimatum Netflix Instagram account.
Like in Season 1 and the Queer season spinoff, one person in each relationship is ready to take the next step by getting married by issuing their partner an ultimatum. The show's goal is to see couples get engaged in the finale.
By the looks of the teaser video, many of the couples are on rocky terms.
One couple is seen screaming at each other in the middle of the street.
"I think being here will give us some clarity as to whether or not marriage is the right thing for us right now," one of them says in the clip.
"I don't even know why I agreed to come do this," another cast member shares.
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Returns | Official Teaser | Netflixwww.youtube.com
The new season will be coming to Netflix on August 23.
It also looks like Vanessa and Nick Lachey will be returning as hosts.
Netflix has yet to release more information, including where the season was filmed and more details on the cast members.
Now that the teaser is out, hopefully, we'll be getting a full trailer soon.
Season 1 of The Ultimatum saw eight couples try the experiment and four left together.
One couple, Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger, even got married in the finale and are currently expecting their second baby.
Randall Griffin and Shanique Imari did get engaged on the show but broke up afterwards. They recently announced they were engaged once again.
While April Marie didn't end up with the man (Jake Cunningham) she showed up with to the show, she is currently expecting a baby with her partner Cody Cooper.
Last we heard from Rae Williams, she told Narcity she was single and dating.
As for Zay Wilson, he was cast on Perfect Match. However, he ended up leaving the show alone.
Netflix also had an Ultimatum spinoff with an all-queer cast titled The Ultimatum: Queer Love.
Four out of five couples ended up getting engaged in the finale. Unfortunately, during the reunion it was revealed that only one couple was still together: Sam Mark and Aussie Chau.
Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and The Ultimatum: Queer Love are available on Netflix.