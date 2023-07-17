An 'Ultimatum' Couple Just Got Engaged But It's Not Exactly A Win For The Netflix Show
This is their second engagement.
A couple who starred in Season 1 of the Netflix show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is engaged, again.
Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin shared the exciting news on Sunday with photos of Griffin down on one knee in front of a "marry me" sign and a heart made out of flowers.
Another picture in the Instagram post shows Imari's stunning engagement ring.
"Yes! — Today and all of our tomorrows," the caption of the joint post reads.
The couple took part in the Netflix experiment during the first season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On after Imari issued Griffin an ultimatum.
Although Randall was attracted to fellow cast member, Madlyn Ballatori, who he had a "trial marriage" with during the show, he ended up proposing to Imari in the season finale.
However, during the Season 1 reunion, the couple revealed they had broken up six months after the engagement. They also shared they were back together, but no longer engaged.
Fast forward to the present and the couple is once again happily engaged and their co-stars from Season 1 of The Ultimatum are thrilled.
"Awww yes congrats you guys," Lauren Pounds wrote in the comments.
"Congratulations," Hunter Parr said.
"Wooooohoooooo!!!" Mal Wright, from The Ultimatum: Queer Love, wrote.
Stars of other Netflix reality show also left messages for the pair.
"CONGRATULATIONS this is beautiful," Colony Reeves from Selling Tampa and Perfect Match commented.
"Congratulations," wrote Lauren Speed Hamilton from Season 1 of Love Is Blind.
Jackie Bonds from Season 4 of Love Is Blind also wrote "Yaaaay" on the post followed by heart emojis.
Griffin and Randall aren't the only stars from Season 1 to share big news since the show aired.
Back in February, April Marie Melohn revealed she was expecting her first child with her partner, Cody Cooper, whom she started dating after the show wrapped up filming. Her due date is coming up in August.
Season 1 couple Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger, who got married during the Season 1 finale, announced they were expecting their second child together in September 2023.
Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and the spinoff The Ultimatum: Queer Love are both available on Netflix.
The streamer has not announced when the show would be coming back for its next season, but it looks like it will be returning eventually.
Kinetic Content, a production company behind the show, however, has put out a casting call in several U.S. cities for couples who want to put their relationship to the test.