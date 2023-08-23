Lisa Of 'The Ultimatum' Opens Up About The Surprising Reason She & Brian Left The Show
"I had no suspicions prior to coming on to the show."
Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is now available on Netflix and the season kicked off with a major surprise no one saw coming.
Five couples are introduced at the start, hoping an ultimatum will help them take the next step in their relationship.
Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye are one couple taking part in the experiment after Horne issued an ultimatum to her partner.
In the first couple of episodes, it's made clear that Horne is struggling with seeing Okoye meet other women and she even slaps him after realizing he's making a connection with Riah Nelson.
While it's made to look like the couple may be over after a huge fight, a shocking announcement soon has the pair rethinking what came next.
At the end of the second episode, co-host Nick Lachey revealed to the cast that Horne took a pregnancy test and it was positive. Lachey also noted that she and Okoye had chosen to leave the show.
Nick Lachey with the cast of Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Courtesy of Netflix.
Narcity spoke with Horne about what it was like finding out she was pregnant while filming the Netflix show.
"I had no suspicions prior to coming on to the show because obviously our lady days were supposed to be actually the first week while filming. Clearly, mine did not come and that's where my suspicion kicked in," she said.
"I literally was in my hotel room and was like, I don't feel right [...] I feel overly emotional about things. So I took a pregnancy test."
Horne told Okoye that she was pregnant during the third episode and he was visibly shocked by the news and then questioned if she was joking.
"I knew she wouldn't play around like that. But immediately within the first few seconds, I had to make the decision on whether or not this is something that I was willing to accept and move forward with," Okoye told Narcity.
"But I knew instantly that she is someone that, if anyone, that I would want to kind of bring a child into this world with. And I think, you know, ultimately, we had to make that decision and that was the one that was best for us."
Leaving the show was tough at first, but they agree it ultimately helped their relationship.
"I will say initially after leaving the show we were in a weird place," Horne shared.
"Obviously, it took a lot of work. But that's it, it took the work, you know, two people who were intentionally intentional about working on the relationship. And we were that and so now we're in a really great space."
Horne adds that the experiment also helped her be more "aware" of what she wanted and what she was "willing to deal with and not willing to deal with" from a partner.
"I kind of took that for myself too of like 'OK for myself, what do I want for myself out of life and, you know, having that come to realization even after the show, so that's ways that [the show] has helped us," she said.
Lisa From ‘The Ultimatum’ On The Moment She Found Out She Was Pregnant During Filming #shortswww.youtube.com
Okoye also told Narcity that things got "easier" for the two of them once they left the show.
"We kind of looked at it from a clearer mind. Being out of the experience at this time to say that we're going to focus on the baby, but we're going to also focus on fixing ourselves, working on our communication, and just working on that trust within each other and it's worked out, it's been going well," he explained.
Although Horne and Okoye left the experiment early, four couples remained and chose partners for their trial marriages.
The couples in the trial marriages ended up being: Ryann McCracken and Trey Brunson, Riah Nelson and James Morris, Kat Shelton and Antonio Mattei, and Roxanne Kaiser with Alex Chapman.
The new couples get to live together for three weeks before moving in with their original partners and going through the same process. As you'll see in the show, several of the trial relationships had their fair share of rocky moments.
By the end of Episode 8, the couples are preparing for "Ultimatum Day" in which they decide if they will get engaged, leave the show alone, or choose to be with someone else.
The first season of The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On saw two couples make it to the end of the show and get engaged. Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin got engaged, but revealed later they broke up after the show. They have since gotten back together and got re-engaged in July.
Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger also got engaged and proceeded to have an extremely short engagement by getting married on the show. They are currently parents to a daughter named Josie and are expecting their second child, a baby boy, in September.
April Marie Melohn didn't end up with her original partner from the show, Jake Cunningham, but she has since moved on. Melohn revealed she was dating someone during the Season 1 reunion and she and her partner, Cody Cooper, just welcomed a daughter named Mila in August.
Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr as well as Lauren Pounds and Nathan Ruggles were two other couples featured in the first season but they left early after getting engaged before choosing trial partners. Both couples have since gotten married.
As for Rae Williams and Zay Wilson who came on the show together, they did not leave together in the end. In an appearance on the Zachary Reality podcast, Williams said the two exes weren't on great terms. Wilson also ended up going on the first season of Perfect Match, but didn't end up finding love on that show either.
Season 1of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is available on Netflix, as is the spinoff The Ultimatum: Queer Love.
The finale and reunion of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 will drop on Netflix on Aug. 30.