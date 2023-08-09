'The Ultimatum' Trailer Just Dropped & Here's What We Know About The Cast Of Season 2 (VIDEO)
The trailer looks intense! 👀
Netflix dropped the trailer for Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and by the looks of it, we're in for another drama-packed season.
From one contestant admitting they cheated on their partner, to host Nick Lachey confirming another contestant took a pregnancy test, there are a lot of questions that we need answered.
In the trailer released on Wednesday, five couples are ready to put their relationships to the ultimate test, including one couple who has been together since high school.
The Ultimatum puts couples through a serious test, and one couple shows how tense it can get in the trailer.
"I'm going home," one of the women says to her partner before calling another woman a "Hooter's b*tch." The couple then proceeds to have a huge fight outside.
However, the biggest bombshell is when Lachey says one of the contestants took a pregnancy test and then leaves us all hanging.
As with each season, the premise of the show is that one partner in each relationship is ready to get married, while the other is not.
Over eight weeks, the couples will split up and enter a trial marriage with a new person and then decide whether they want to get married or move on for good.
The new season will premiere on Netflix on August 23.
Until then, here's a look at each of the five couples who will be featured on this season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.
Lisa and Brian
Lisa Horne and Brian Okoyein.
Lisa Horne, 32, and Brian Okoyein, 29, started their relationship with casual hookups before deciding to date exclusively. The couple has been together for a year and a half after and Horne decided it was time to give her partner an ultimatum.
Horne, who is a vice president of clinical services, loves seeing Okoyein, a financial analyst, bond with her 10-year-old daughter and thinks it's time the couple move things forward.
From the looks of his Instagram page, Okoyein may be in for a career change after starting up Spiral World, a referral-only creative and marketing agency that is slated to open in the winter of 2023.
Antonio and Roxanne
Antonio Mattei and Roxanne Kaiser
Antonio Mattei, 30, and Roxanne Kaiser, 31, met years before they actually started dating and social media is how the two reconnected. The couple has been together, on and off, for four years.
Mattei wants to move forward and get married which is why he issued the ultimatum. However, Kaiser is more focused on her career than planning a wedding.
Kaiser is the founder and CEO of a company called Pasted Nip, and wants her forever partner to have a similar ambition for business, which Mattei lacks in her eyes.
It looks like that will soon change as Mattei recently became a business owner and is close to opening up a TintWorld, which is an automotive styling company, in Tyrone, Georgia.
James and Ryann
James Morris and Ryann McCracken.
James Morris, 24, and Ryann McCracken, 24, are high school sweethearts who have been together since they were both 16 years old.
Unfortunately, their relationship has been "plagued with communication and trust issues" and those came to the forefront when Morris finished his education in another state.
McCracken, who is a radiologic technologist, decided to give Morris the ultimatum because after all this time together she believes he "should know for sure" whether he wants to be with her.
However, it sounds like Morris, who is a grad student and research assistant, is more focused on finding a secure job than he is on getting down on one knee.
Trey and Riah
Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson.
Trey Brunson, 29, and Riah Nelson, 25, have been together for two years. They initially started out as long-distance before moving in together.
Since then it sounds like romance has taken a backseat because Nelson says Brunson has been "slacking" on date nights.
While he may be slacking in that department, he is ready to get married.
Brunson, who is an area manager at a paper mill, wants to pop the question to his partner, but Nelson is not certain she wants to get married as she's never seen a "happy healthy marriage."
Kat and Alex
Kat Shelton and Alex Chapman.
Kat Shelton, 28, and Alex Chapman, 32, met on the Hinge dating app and have been together ever since.
When Shelton decided to take her nursing career on the road, Chapman, who is in software sales, chose to join her and the couple has gone on many global adventures throughout their relationship.
While they both agree on travel, it looks like they differ when it comes to communication. Shelton is now ready to get married and has issued Chapman an ultimatum.
When will Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On drop on Netflix?
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will be released in two batches on Netflix.
The first eight episodes will drop on August 23 and the final two will premiere on August 30.
Where is the cast of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 from?
According to Netflix, all the couples featured in Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On are from South Carolina.
Who will host Season 2 of The Ultimatum?
Nick and Vanessa Lachey.
Husband and wife duo Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be back to host Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.
With two weeks to go before Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On drops on Netflix, you can catch up by watching Season 1 and reading about which couples are still together. Fun fact, two women featured in Season 1 are currently pregnant.
You can also watch the spinoff show The Ultimatum: Queer Love which premiered on Netflix earlier this year.