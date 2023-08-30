Here's Where The Cast Of 'The Ultimatum' Season 2 Is Now & Who's Still Together After The Show
The couples revealed where they stand nearly a year after filming.
The Season 2 reunion of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On answered a lot of questions about all the couples featured this season and what has happened since the Netflix show was filmed.
The finale, which also dropped on Wednesday, ended with all four couples getting engaged to their original partners, minus one couple who left the show early after finding out they were expecting a baby.
Fast forward to 10 months after filming the show, the couples returned to share how they've been doing since then.
The reunion also featured some tense moments, especially between Riah Nelson and Lisa Horne.
Anyone who has watched the season will remember Horne calling Nelson a "Hooters b*tch" after she realized Nelson was interested in her man.
Nelson told Horne she thought her comments were "rude" and "tasteless," especially since Horne also once worked at the restaurant franchise. However, it looks like time has not changed Horne's stance on what she said.
"I don't regret what I said. I didn't base my assumption off of her job, I based it on how she was acting during this process," Horne said during the reunion.
The reunion also had all the couples share where they stand when it comes to wedding planning.
Here’s where the couples from Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On are now, and which ones are still together.
Are Lisa and Brian still together after The Ultimatum?
Lisa and Brian on Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.
Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye had a short and intense time on the show.
The couple had some heated moments, especially after Okoye started making a connection with Riah Nelson.
Horne and Okoye then decided to leave the Netflix show altogether after Horne took a pregnancy test and it came back positive.
In the reunion episode, the couple shared they welcomed a baby boy named Mason nearly two months ago (at the time of the filming of the reunion).
They expressed that right after the show they had to quickly figure things out in terms of their relationship.
The couple is still together and they said they love being parents. They're not currently engaged, but Okoye stated he's 100% locked into his relationship with Horne.
As for anyone questioning when Horne found out about the pregnancy, the reality star said it was her emotional responses to Okoye during filming that prompted her to take a pregnancy test.
In an interview with Narcity, Horne also clarified she had no suspicions about the pregnancy before coming on the show.
"I literally was in my hotel room and was like, I don't feel right [...] I feel overly emotional about things. So I took a pregnancy test," she said.
Are Riah and Trey still together after The Ultimatum?
Riah and Trey on Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.
Riah Nelson and Trey Brunson went through some rough patches near the end of the season after Brunson expressed that he had developed feelings with his trial marriage partner, Ryann McCracken.
Nevertheless, the couple did get engaged in the finale.
Nelson says watching the show back was an "emotional rollercoaster ride" and she did think Brunson downplayed his feelings for McCracken, which she didn't appreciate.
Brunson says "real life" hit them once he and Nelson left the show, but their relationship is "night and day" from what it was before the show.
The couple is currently planning a destination wedding for the spring of 2025.
Are Roxanne and Antonio still together after The Ultimatum?
Antonio and Roxanne on Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.
Roxanne Kaiser was not ready to marry Antonio Mattei when she came onto The Ultimatum and it looks like that has not changed.
The couple did get engaged in the finale, a decision nearly everyone on the cast said they were surprised by during the reunion, including Kaiser.
When Kaiser spoke with Narcity, she said she went with "her gut" when Mattei proposed to her.
"I think through the whole season, what I did is go with my gut. With everything with Alex, with our fallout through the season to the moment I said yes to Antonio, I feel like a woman's gut is the most important thing you should listen to," she said.
"I was like, I'm not gonna make a decision until I see him and he asked and whatever I feel in my stomach is what I'm gonna go with because I did not know. I didn't know."
During the reunion she added that life after the proposal has been an adjustment, both good and bad, but she still has her reservations.
"We're still not where I want to be. Antonio's made great strides. It's a hustle. We're both entrepreneurs and it's tough but we're getting there," she said during the reunion.
"I still am definitely the provider and I'm going to be for a while and that's tough but it's good to see that there is a straight path forward."
Since the show, Mattei has become a business owner and owns a car wash in south Georgia and it sounds like he may be opening up more shops in Atlanta in the future.
So where does the couple stand on marriage? Things still seem a bit iffy.
Co-host Vanessa Lachey pointed out during the reunion that Kaiser wasn't wearing her ring.
"It didn't fit so I guess that was the excuse at first. I don't agree with it. It hurts," Mattei said. "It's almost like your lack of pride in me and you don't want to show anybody you're engaged."
Vanessa and Nick Lachey then asked if the couple would get married right then and there on the show. Mattei was all for it but Kaiser was not.
"It's [marriage] just not top of mind right now for me," Kaiser said.
Are Ryann and James still together after The Ultimatum?
James and Ryann on Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.
James Morris and Ryann McCracken had been together for over seven years before going on The Ultimatum.
Throughout the show Morris revealed that he had a tough time opening up to McCracken and he wanted to be more secure financially before getting down on one knee.
In the end, the two did get engaged and Morris says he even proposed for a second time after filming to make it a more intimate experience.
The wedding is coming up soon! The couple is getting married on September 30, but there was no mention of any cast invites so we'll just have to wait and see.
The pair also shared that Morris moved in with McCracken and her family after filming and that they are on the hunt for their own place.
Are Kat and Alex still together after The Ultimatum?
Kat and Alex on Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.
Kat Shelton and Alex Chapman also got engaged in the season finale of The Ultimatum.
Shelton revealed that following the show, things shifted in that Chapman is now the one who is ready to settle down and even has a bit of "baby fever" going on.
That response got a bit of a reaction out of Roxanne Kaiser, who was Chapman's trial wife. Kaiser brought up the conversation she and Shelton had during a girl's night in which Kaiser questioned Chapman's feelings for Kaiser.
However, it seemed like Shelton didn't really want to talk about it and said Kaiser didn't have the best intentions that night.
As for where Chapman and Antonio Mattei stand, it seems like they're fine after everything that happened on the show.
So when is Shelton and Chapman's wedding? They have a wedding date set for May 10, 2024.
The full season 2, including the reunion, of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is available on Netflix.