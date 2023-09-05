'The Ultimatum' Is Looking For Couples & The Head Of Casting Shared Tips On How To Apply
It's a long and thorough application process!
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On just wrapped up its second season on Netflix and the company behind casting is already in search of new couples for an upcoming season.
Kinetic Content, a production company behind the show, is currently casting in Phoenix, Arizona and the casting director shared tips with Narcity in terms of what the application process looks like for any couples who are interested.
The process starts with an online application that includes over 50 questions. The questions start off with the basics like names, your and your partner's education, jobs, photos and social media handles.
Then it dives into more personal questions like what you like most about your partner, issues in your relationship, relationship regrets and what changes you would like to see in your relationship.
The application also asks if you have any conflicts with any dates between September 11 and November 10, 2023, so those could be potential filming dates.
The head of casting at Kinetic Content, Donna Driscoll, says they are looking for couples who have "been together for a long time in a committed relationship."
One person in the relationship is also ready and willing to take the next step, while the other person is dragging their feet.
"We look for couples who are in that scenario at this current moment, the stakes are high and the stakes are real," Driscoll said.
"I think that is the biggest key is that we want to make sure that when they say, 'Am I willing to propose? Am I willing to walk away?' that those stakes and that reality is very apparent before they even get to the interview process."
Driscoll adds that the interview part of the application process is very long and includes a two-hour interview with each couple and the casting team also interviews the couple's friends and family.
"Maybe [we speak to] a partner's mom and dad and they can speak to how she's been building a Pinterest board since she was 16 years old and has always wanted to become a wife and the moment that she met this man knew she wanted to marry him. Then on the opposite side, we would then talk to his best friend," Driscoll explained.
"They just really speak to the realness of each couple and what the conflict or some of the analysis paralysis that we might see."
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On has aired for two seasons on Netflix, with two couples getting engaged in the Season 1 finale and all four couples getting engaged in Season 2.
The show also had a spinoff called The Ultimatum: Queer Love which saw four couples get engaged by the end of the season. However, the reunion revealed that all but one couple was still together.
Kinetic Content says the application call in Phoenix is for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, so we'll have to wait and see if they put out a call for upcoming seasons of The Ultimatum: Queer Love as well.
Anyone who is interested in applying should take a look at the Kinetic Content Casting Instagram page as they have a bunch of casting tips saved in stories.
Unfortunately, the casting call is directed at people who live in the cities the shows are casting in, so Canadians won't get selected if they apply.
However, Driscoll said she would love to see a Canadian version of the show so here's hoping that happens in the near future!
The casting director also shared one final message for any applicants who are considering applying for The Ultimatum or any of their shows.
"I just want to encourage people to apply because you never know unless you try."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.