'The Ultimatum' Is Casting For Its New Season In These US Cities & Here's How You Can Apply
Do you want to put your relationship to the test?
If you've ever wanted to be on the Netflix show The Ultimatum, you'll be happy to know the show is currently casting for its new season.
Kinetic Content, a production company behind the show, put out a casting call on Tuesday in several U.S. cities for couples who want to put their relationship to the test.
The company's Instagram post says it is currently looking to cast couples in Los Angeles, Seattle, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego and Minneapolis.
Anyone who is interested can fill out the application online.
The application has over 40 questions, including the basics like your name and your partner's names, education, a photo of you two and both of your social media handles.
Then it gets into more intimate details like what you envision as the next step in your relationship, what the biggest issue has been in your relationship and what changes you would like to see made.
The questionnaire will also ask you to explain if you have any regrets about your relationship and if you've ever wondered whether "the grass is greener with someone else."
The application doesn't specify when the season would air.
It also doesn't say when filming would take place, but it does ask applicants if they have any issues with dates between September 11, 2023 and November 27, 2023, so it's possible that's when the season would be filming.
It also asks potential candidates if they are able to take two weeks off from work and other commitments during production.
Unfortunately, it's currently unclear when the application process closes so if you're interested then don't wait to apply.
The second season of The Ultimatum, titled The Ultimatum: Queer Love, is set to premiere on Netflix on May 24 and will feature an all-queer cast.
Season 1 of The Ultimatum aired in 2022 and several couples featured in that season are still together.
If you're not in a relationship, but are still interested in being on a dating show, Kinetic Content is also casting for upcoming seasons of Love Is Blind.
The company is currently looking for singles in Denver, Colorado; Washington, DC and Minneapolis/St. Paul.