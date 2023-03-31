'Love Is Blind' Is Currently Casting In These US Cities & Here's How You Can Apply
Do you want to find love in the pods?
If you're a Love Is Blind fan and are interested in being on the show, now is your chance to find love in the pods.
Kinetic Content, the production company behind the reality show, has put out a casting call for singles in three U.S. cities and if you're interested in the dating experiment then you can get started on your application right away.
The company's Instagram post says it is currently looking to cast singles in Denver, Colorado; Washington, DC and Minneapolis/St. Paul.
Anyone who is interested can fill out the application online.
The application includes a questionnaire of over 70 questions, including basic ones like your name, ethnicity and occupation.
Applicants will also be asked to upload a 15-second video explaining why "you're ready to find love in the pods."
The questionnaire also asks for your "best face photo" and a complete "body shot."
You'll also be asked to reflect on some personal questions like your dating history, whether you want children in the future, why you're single and what's been missing from previous relationships.
If you're wondering if you'll be paid to appear on the show, the answer is yes, contestants do get paid, but it's not much.
If you're still on the fence about applying and how the process works, a former contestant of the show spilled a bunch of secrets on how the dates work and other fun facts about the show like who gets to choose the engagement rings.
Unfortunately, it's currently unclear when the application process closes for this latest casting call and when the season will start filming. We'll have to stay tuned for those details!
Love Is Blind is currently in the middle of airing its fourth season on Netflix, with the finale set to air on April 14.
In 2022, a fifth season was already confirmed by LIB co-host Vanessa Lachey, according to E News.
However, it's unclear which city it was filmed in and when it will premiere on Netflix.
In February, a casting call was put out for singles in the U.K. for a spinoff of Love Is Blind. Those applications close on June 1, 2023.