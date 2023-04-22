'Love Is Blind' Contestants Describe Poor Mental Health & Brutal Conditions While Filming
One contestant described it as "emotional warfare."
Former Love Is Blind contestants are starting to share the ugly side of their experiences on the Netflix show, with some alleging unsafe conditions that negatively affected their mental health while filming.
Some contestants opened up anonymously about the series in a recent Business Insider story, while others have since shared their experiences on social media and are putting their names behind the allegations.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In the Business Insider story, former contestants describe 20-hour filming days leading to alleged sleep deprivation, panic attacks, not having access to a therapist, and a lack of food and water.
Season 2 contestant Danielle Ruhl has since come out to say on social media that she never should have gone on the show.
In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, the reality star describes an alleged 30-minute psych evaluation with a psychologist whom she says deemed her fit to be on LIB.
"I talked about my past and current mental experiences as well as my past suicide attempts and traumas and it ended with 'well, it sounds like you're OK now,'" she said in her video.
"During the show the producers were constantly bringing up past traumas in order to break you down emotionally and get the reaction that they wanted and I also thought that the things I disclosed in the psych eval were confidential."
@dnellruhl
Responding to the Insider article discussing some of the BTS of filming LIB. #loveisblind #loveisblindnetflix
Ruhl got engaged to Nick Thompson on the show and they ended up getting married, although it ended in a bitter divorce. Those who watched her season may recall that during their trip to Mexico, Ruhl didn't attend a group party because she was sick.
However, Ruhl is now setting the record straight, saying producers told her not to go because she might have COVID-19, which was strange to her because she had been with Thompson — who was allowed to attend.
She says she ended up being left alone and had a panic attack over the situation. She also told production she didn't want to film the show anymore.
When Thompson got back from the party and realized that Ruhl was left alone — even though he asked someone to stay with her — Ruhl says he got frustrated and told production they both wanted to leave.
"He then told then [production] that I tried committing suicide in the past, that I wasn't trusting myself, that I was having suicidal ideations and that I had to go home," Ruhl said in her video.
Upon hearing this, production still encouraged them to stay, according to Ruhl. She says there was still no therapist available to talk to and she was also worried about a $50,000 fine that she may have to pay if she were to leave filming.
"I really wish that they just would've let me leave in Mexico because not only did that impact my mental health moving forward throughout the entire experience, but Nick's experience as well," she said in her TikTok, adding that she was in a "dark place" after the show wrapped up.
Ruhl also pointed out that not all contestants had a bad experience on the show but that it has to do with how "ethical" the producers are, in her view.
As for the lack of food during filming, Ruhl explained that contestants had to order food through their TVs while they were in Mexico, and on day two the TVs were disconnected. Luckily, they had made friends with staff at the pool, which is where they could get food and water.
The reality star says there is a possibility she could be sued for the information she's sharing but wants Kinetic Content, the production company behind the show, to treat its contestants better.
Narcity reached out to Kinetic Content and Netflix for a statement, but they did not respond as of publication.
Kinetic Content did share a statement with other outlets.
"The wellbeing of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic," the company said in a statement to People. "We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming."
Ruhl isn't the only LIB contestant to come forward this week.
Her ex-husband from the show, Thompson, also posted a TikTok video on Thursday in response to someone telling him he "signed up" for what he got.
In the video, he listed out what he endured during filming including limited food and water, no mental health support, isolation and being underpaid.
@nickthompson513
"You signed up for it." -Random Internet Person. I signed up for a "psychologically-based" love experiment sold as "different from other reality shows." Love is Blind S1 made a believer out of me, and I thought the experience could work for me if I went with good intentions and stayed true to myself. The "vetting" process included psych tests and evaluations, background checks, and assurance the cast members selected is "ready for marriage." The psychologist that conducted my evaluation even spoke with my therapist to verify the ethics and conditions of the show out of concern it would diminish progress made on my mental health journey. None of this was true. I lost 15 pounds in the three weeks in the Pods and Mexico from limited access to food and water. Aside from the "psych evaluation," there was no mental health support before, during, or after. Thankfully I had the luxury of a therapist once we were back in Chicago and post-show. In Mexico, producers withheld my partner experienced a panic attack and sent me into the hotel room to film anyway. If there were mental health professionals on set, as Kinetic claims, wouldn't a person suffering from a panic attack be an appropriate time to utilize them? You are isolated from everyone and virtually everything for days at a time with no phone, internet, communication with family and friends, or other cast members. Finally, the pay equates to roughly $7.14 per hour and the promise of a social media following. That's it. If you haven't experienced realityTV firsthand, you have no idea what you're signing up for. I did not sign up for this. This is why I'm a founding board member of the @the_ucan_foundation, a not-for-profit organization that offers cast members access to mental health and contract review services. #Loveisblind #LoveisBlinfnetflix #realitytv #realitytvdatingshow #loveisblindseason1 #loveisblindseason2 #loveisblindseason3 #loveisblindseason4 #RealBTS #UCANFoundation #RealityTV #MentalHealth #Advocacy #Support #netflix
Season 1 alum Amber Pike also shared her thoughts in an Instagram story and said she "would not" recommend the experience.
She also included a link to the Business Insider piece and wrote that the article "because of legal constraints barely covers half of the ethical problems."
A screenshot of Amber Pike's Instagram story. @atypicalamber | Instagram
Giannina Gibelli, also from Season 1, addressed the article in an Instagram story this week as well, with a similar take to Pike's statement.
"Season 1 was a test run, let's just put it that way. I hope they're doing better now and for people saying 'you signed up for this' kindly kiss my a**," she wrote.
A screenshot of Giannina Gibelli's Instagram story. @gianninagibelli | Instagram
Another former contestant of the Netflix show, Briana Holmes, was also quoted in the Business Insider piece sharing how the experience impacted her.
"I thought I might find my husband. I had no idea it was going to be a lot of emotional warfare," she told the outlet.
In a separate Business Insider article, Kelly Chase from Season 1 of LIB said she was surprised there were no mental health professionals available to contestants during filming.
"I can't speak for the rest of the cast and I'm not sure if this has changed since I filmed the show in 2018, but I had expected to have professionals on-site to help us through any big or little traumas that surfaced or new anxieties and fears triggered by filming or the experiment," she said in the article.
The Business Insider piece with the most recent claims comes nearly one year after another Season 2 LIB contestant Jeremy Hartwell sued the streamer and the show's producers. Hartwell alleged "inhumane working conditions" and paying cast members less than minimum wage, as reported by Variety.
Kinetic Content pushed back against those claims and that they have "absolutely no merit."
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also send a text message to 741741 24 hours a day or consult these additional resources. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of harming themselves, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which is available 24 hours a day, or consult these additional support resources. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
- 'Love Is Blind' Is Currently Casting In These US Cities & Here's How You Can Apply ›
- A 'Love Is Blind' Contestant Spilled The Netflix Show's Secrets & How The Dates Really Work ›
- Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Cast Salaries Were Revealed & They Make Less Than You Think ›
- Here's Where The 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Cast Is Now & Who's Still Together After The Show ›