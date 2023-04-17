Here's Where The 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Cast Is Now & Who's Still Together After The Show
The cast spilled the tea at the reunion!
The Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion was filled with drama, surprises and technical issues, but it also revealed what everyone wanted to know: which couples are still together after the show.
Season 4 had its share of messy break-ups, but despite failed relationships, four couples made it to the altar and three of them said "I do."
Sunday's reunion episode revealed where the contestants are a year after the show wrapped up filming, and it also gave them a chance to address some shocking moments from the show.
Here’s where the couples from Season 4 are now and which ones are still together.
Are Tiffany and Brett still together after Love Is Blind?
Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown were the first to get engaged on the show and quickly became a fan favourite of Season 4.
The couple did get married during the finale and their relationship is just as strong now as it was on the show.
During the finale, Pennywell revealed that she ended up moving from Seattle, Washington to Portland, Oregon after the wedding.
Are Chelsea and Kwame still together after Love Is Blind?
Despite some tough moments on the show between Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, the couple ended the experiment by saying "I do" to one another.
Following the finale, Appiah posted a statement on Instagram regarding his chemistry with Griffin after it was questioned by many viewers.
Appiah blamed editing for the way his relationship with Griffin was portrayed.
During the reunion, the couple confirmed they are still together and Appiah has since moved from Portland, Oregon to Seattle, Washington.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Griffin has met Appiah's mom since the show during a Thanksgiving dinner and she called it a "wonderful first visit."
Are Bliss and Zack still together after Love Is Blind?
Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski's relationship may have had a delayed start due to their engagement happening later in the show, but that doesn't mean they didn't get their happily ever after.
The couple got married in the finale and are happy as ever to this day.
During Sunday's reunion, Poureetezadi said she's ready to have children with her husband.
She also confirmed that although her dad didn't appear to be happy about their relationship on the show, he has since come around to his new son-in-law, as per a report by Entertainment Tonight.
Are Micah and Paul still together after Love Is Blind?
Paul Peden and Micah Lussier on 'Love Is Blind.'
Courtesy of Netflix.
Micah Lussier and Paul Peden had some rough moments during the show, but their relationship looked like it was getting stronger the closer they got to their wedding day.
However, when it came to the moment of saying "I do," Lussier switched it up and asked Peden to go first.
Peden ended up saying he couldn't marry Lussier and it looked like their relationship was over at that point.
At the reunion, Lussier said she and Peden dated for a bit after their wedding day, but their relationship has since ended.
What happened between Marshall and Jackie on Love Is Blind?
Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds on 'Love is Blind.'
Courtesy of Netflix.
Jackelina Bonds and Marshall Glaze got engaged during the pods stage on Season 4 of Love Is Blind, but their relationship went downhill after they had a big fight mid-season.
Bonds later admitted to Glaze that she couldn't be with him and that she still had feelings for her other pod connection Josh Demas.
Despite what some LIB fans were hoping for, Bonds and Glaze did not get to confront each other at the reunion as she and her current boyfriend from the show Josh Demas skipped the event. Instead they appeared via pre-taped video call.
Glaze did share that he dated another LIB contestant, Kacia Clark, after his-break-up with Bonds, but they have since broken up.
Are Jackie and Josh still together after Love Is Blind?
When Jackie Bonds broke-up with her fiancé Marshall Glaze during the show, she told him that she had feelings for her other pod connection Josh Demas.
In a pre-taped interview that aired during the reunion, Bonds and Demas confirmed they are currently in a relationship and living together. They are also parents to two pets: a dog and a fish.
The two were also recently spotted at a Seattle Mariners game.
In an Instagram post on Sunday night, Bonds shared a series of pics with Demas and thanked Netflix for the experience.
"Our journey to find each other was not easy but it was worth it," she wrote.
Season 4 of Love Is Blind is available on Netflix.
- 'Love Is Blind' Set A New Record For Marriages & Here's Who Said 'I Do' In The Season 4 Finale ›
- Micah Turned The Tables On Paul In The 'Love Is Blind' Finale & Here's Why She Did It ›
- Kwame Hit Back At 'Love Is Blind' Fans Who Questioned His Chemistry With Chelsea ›
- 'Love Is Blind' Star Micah's Friend Got The Last Laugh & She's Getting Dragged Online ›