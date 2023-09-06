Netflix Has Revealed The Season 5 Cast Of 'Love Is Blind' & Here's What We Know So Far
Netflix says it will be the "most shocking season yet."
Netflix is sharing a look at the new cast of Love Is Blind which is about to come back for its fifth season on September 22.
On Wednesday, the streamer released a video showcasing the new cast members as they answered several questions about what they're looking for in a partner.
In the video, the contestants share some personal details about themselves, like why they're still single.
"I'm still single because I have a mouth on me and I don't apologize about it," stated one contestant.
Another question was naming something that could annoy a potential partner.
One contestant shared they could be a bit "low in emotional intelligence" while another said they're pretty "blunt" and a third said they burp "like a truck driver."
Love is Blind: Season 5 | Meet the Cast | Netflixwww.youtube.com
As LIB fans already know, the show follows singles as they get to know each other and get engaged before ever seeing one another.
The newly engaged couples then get whisked away on a romantic vacation where they get to spend time alone and finally meet the other couples (and that's where some of the major drama happens). Then the couples go back to their regular lives while living together and planning their wedding.
In a press release, Netflix says a new group of singles from Houston is ready to fall in love in the pods.
"In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before," the release reads.
From the cast to the hosts, here's everything we know so far about Love Is Blind Season 5.
Who will be in Season 5 of Love Is Blind?
Estefania. Middle: Milton. Right: Stacy.
Courtesy of Netflix.
Based on the cast list released by Netflix on Wednesday, it looks like the majority of the contestants are in their 30s, with the youngest being 25 and the oldest being 34.
The cast members range from an ICU travel nurse to a geoscientist, lawyer and petroleum engineer.
In the video released by Netflix, the cast was asked to share some things they would not be willing to give up for a partner.
"My weekends. I got fishing with the boys, you're welcome to join us," Carter said.
"If you don't like to go for brunch and get bottomless mimosas, it's not going to work," Erica added.
A third contestant Izzy is more territorial when it comes to his food and shared he wouldn't be willing to "sacrifice eating [his] own full a** pizza" so anyone who ends up dating him should ensure they order their own food!
Netflix also released a glimpse of Season 5 back in July where they showed a conversation between two singles (Izzy and Johnie) in the pods.
During the convo, the two share some intimate details about their past relationships, including that Izzy was engaged before and Johnie was previously married.
Here are the 28 singles who will appear on Season 5 of Love Is Blind:
- Aaliyah - 29, ICU Travel Nurse
- Carter - 30, Construction
- Chris - 28, Project Manager for Commercial and Retail Development
- Connor - 31, Geoscientist
- Efrain - 27, Software Sales
- Enoch - 27, Financial Advisor
- Erica - 27, Marketing Manager
- Ernesto - 32, Supply Chain Manager, Oil and Gas
- Estefania - 30, Teacher/Dancer
- Izzy - 31, Sales
- Jared “JP” - 32, Firefighter
- Jarred - 34, University Director
- Johnie - 32, Lawyer
- Josh - 32, Sales Rep
- Justice - 28, Personal Trainer
- Linda - 32, Talent Acquisition Recruiter
- Lydia - 32, Geologist
- Maris - 30, HR Specialist
- Mayra - 25, Minister
- Milton - 25, Petroleum Engineer
- Miriam - 32, Scientist
- Paige - 32, Stylist
- Renee - 32, Veterinarian
- Robert - 30, Special Education Teacher
- Shondra - 32, Flight Attendant
- Stacy - 34, Director of Operations
- Taylor - 26, Teacher
- Uche - 34, Lawyer / Entrepreneur
Who will host Season 5 of Love Is Blind?
Hosting duo Vanessa and Nick Lachey will be back to host the new season of Love Is Blind, despite a petition that popped up in April asking for the couple to be replaced following the Season 4 reunion.
Many fans called out the married couple for how they handled the reunion and some said they showed a bias towards certain cast members, like Marshall Glaze.
Season 4 star Paul Peden previously expressed that he felt like Vanessa was "drilling" him too much during the reunion and then shared that she sent him apology flowers afterwards.
Even so, it looks like Netflix has decided to bring back the Lacheys, who have hosted all the seasons of LIB.
Where was Season 5 of Love Is Blind filmed?
Season 5 of Love Is Blind was filmed in Houston, Texas.
When was Season 5 of Love Is Blind filmed?
The exact dates of when Season 5 was filmed aren't known.
However, back in April 2022, Vanessa Lachey told E! News that filming of the fifth season was set to start filming in a few weeks so it's likely that they finished filming the season a year ago.
When will Season 5 of Love Is Blind air on Netflix?
Episodes 1-4 will drop on Netflix on September 22, followed by episodes 5-7 on September 29, episodes 8-9 on October 6 and the finale will air on October 13.
There will also be a reunion and After The Altar special somewhere down the line as well.
Are any couples from Love Is Blind still together?
The dating experiment has been a hit for Netflix ever since Season 1 aired in February 2020.
Over the course of four seasons, nine couples have gotten married on Love Is Blind.
To date, seven couples remain happily married, including two from Season 1: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matt Barnett.
Unfortunately Season 2 was not as successful. Although two couples got married on that season, they have both filed for divorce since then.
Seasons 3 and 4 have had happier endings for the couples who said "I do" on the reality series, including Season 3 couples Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux and Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton.
The three couples of Season 4, Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski; Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah; and Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, recently celebrated their one-year anniversaries.
Seasons 1-4 of Love Is Blind are available now on Netflix.