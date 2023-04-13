These 'Love Is Blind' Couples Got Married On The Show & Here's Where They Are In 2023
Some couples are still going strong!
Love Is Blind has seen six couples get married over the course of the Netflix show's first three seasons, but not all of them are enjoying a happily ever after.
It's been three years since season 1 aired and LIB fans saw two couples get married and that season was followed by a string of other engaged couples walking down the aisle.
As LIB fans prepare to watch four couples head to the altar in Friday's Season 4 finale episode, we're taking a look back at all the couples who have gotten married on the show and how they're doing in 2023.
Are Lauren and Cameron from Love Is Blind still together?
Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton have been fan favorites of the show since the beginning.
Anyone who has been rooting for these two will be happy to know that they are still going strong.
In 2021, they released a book together titled Leap of Faith where they share love advice, discuss their marriage and give readers behind-the-scenes secrets from the pods.
In November 2022, the OG couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary and they looked just as happy as ever.
You can keep up with them on their Hanging With The Hamiltons YouTube channel.
Are Amber and Barnett from Love Is Blind still together?
Amber Pike and Mike Barnett.
Just like Lauren and Cameron, another OG couple from Season 1 is still together.
Amber Pike and Matt Barnett frequently share photos together from their travels and fun adventures.
Pike thanked all the fans who have been supportive of their relationship in a four-year wedding anniversary post on Instagram in late 2022.
Are Danielle and Nick from Love Is Blind still together?
Danielle Ruhl. Right: Nick Thompson
@dnellruhl | Instagram, @nthompson513 | Instagram
Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson got married in Season 2 of the Netflix dating experiment, but they are no longer married.
The former couple filed for divorce in August 2022, ending their two-year marriage.
A few months later things turned a bit nasty after Ruhl accused her ex-husband of making "false statements" in interviews in an effort to "take her down."
People reported that Thompson fired back at Ruhl's statements, calling them false and "hurtful."
All of this came out shortly after the Season 2 reunion was shot for Netflix.
It's unclear where they stand now.
Although the former LIB couple is no longer together, Ruhl is still close with several women from her season.
Are Iyanna and Jarrette from Love Is Blind still together?
Iyanna McNeely. Right: Jarrette Jones.
@iyanna.amor | Instagram, @thejjones_05
Season 2 had another unhappy ending when the only other married couple of the season, Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, also announced they were filing for divorce in August 2022.
McNeely later shared an emotional TikTok video in which she revealed the divorce had been finalized and expressed that she was grieving the end of the relationship.
It's unclear if either of them is dating anyone new, but many LIB fans want to see her date Marshall Glaze from Season 4 and she even made a funny TikTok about it.
Glaze responded with laughing and crying emojis. Wouldn't that be something!
Are Alexa and Brennon from Love Is Blind still together?
Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux were one of two couples to get married on Season 3 of Love Is Blind.
The couple is still happily married to this day and often posts photos from family gatherings, concerts and date nights.
Fans will remember the two bonded over Shakshuka in the pods and it looks like they had a Shakshuka off after the show was finished filming.
According to Alfia, her husband won that one.
Are Colleen and Matt from Love Is Blind still together?
Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton were the other successful couple of Season 3 who said "I do" at the altar.
During the reunion, the couple revealed they weren't living together due to their leases not lining up, but had plans to move in together soon.
However, they were still living apart in the After The Altar special that aired in early 2023.
The couple seems really happy by the looks of the photos they post online.