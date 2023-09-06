Another 'Love Is Blind' Baby Is On The Way & Cast Members From All Seasons Are So Excited
"Baby Lardakis coming soon."
A Love Is Blind star from Season 2 just announced she's expecting her first child.
Shaina Hurley shared the exciting news with an Instagram post on Tuesday and many cast members from all seasons of the Netflix reality series jumped into the comments to share their love.
In the post, Hurley is standing next to her husband Christos Lardakis and she's holding ultrasound photos of their baby.
"We are proud to announce Baby Lardakis coming soon," the caption reads.
While this is Hurley's first pregnancy, she is already a step-mom to Lardakis' three-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.
Hurley's fellow Season 2 pod squad members were quick to express their congrats on the post.
"Congratulations," wrote Shayne Jansen, who connected with Hurley in the pods and many sensed a romantic connection between the two.
"Aw, congratulations. So happy for you both," wrote Nick Thompson.
"Congrats!" wrote Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee.
Season 3 LIB members also flooded the comments.
"Congrats lover," wrote Raven Ross while Alexa Lemieux commented, "So happy for you guys!!! Sending lots and lots of love."
"Congratulations you guys! So excited to see this family grow," wrote Zanab Jaffrey.
The Season 4 cast was also spotted sharing their love for the couple and their growing family.
"Congrats!!!" wrote Bliss Poureetezadi and Kwame Appiah commented, "Congrats you two!"
Even members from the OG season, Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes expressed congratulatory messages.
A rep for Hurley and Lardakis shared a statement from the couple with People about the news.
"We feel so thankful and grateful that we have been given such a blessing. Our hearts are full!" Hurley said.
"We cannot wait to start this next journey of parenthood together and to meet this little soul!"
Hurley starred in Season 2 of the popular Netflix show where she connected with Kyle Abrams and Shayne Jansen in the pods.
She got engaged to Abrams, but their engagement was cut short when Hurley ended things and the couple left the show.
Hurley first shared a photo with Lardakis on her Instagram in July 2021 and by March 2022 the couple was engaged.
According to People, Hurley and Lardakis first got married in a courthouse ceremony in early July 2022 before they had a bigger celebration in Greece later that month.
Hurley isn't the first LIB alum to have a baby.
Season 1 star Jessica Batten announced in January she was expecting her first child with her husband Benjamin McGrath.
Batten gave birth on June 9 and shared sweet photos of her and her son Dax from her hospital room.
As for Hurley, it's unclear when her due date is so hopefully she'll share more details soon!