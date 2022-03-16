Shaina Hurley Of 'Love Is Blind' Just Got Engaged & Here's What We Know About Her Fiance
"My ride or die forever."
Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley is engaged again, and it looks like this guy will have a better chance than her ex-fiance Kyle Abrams.
Hurley reportedly said "yes" to her current boyfriend Christos Lardakis, whom she introduced to her followers on Instagram just a few days ago.
Hurley previously got engaged to Abrams on Love Is Blind, but their relationship quickly unravelled after they met in person in Season 2 of the Netflix show. She also seemed to have a thing for Shayne Jansen on the show, but the two seemingly did not end up together.
People broke the story of the engagement, reporting that Lardakis proposed to Hurley on March 10, and they will be getting married in Greece this summer.
Lardakis, who is Greek, is the founder and CEO of Kanela Breakfast Club, a Greek-American breakfast eatery in Chicago. According to Us Weekly, he used to own an upscale sports bar known as Municipal Bar + Dining Co., and has been in the hospitality industry for a while.
Lardakis also works in renovations for residential and commercial buildings with his company CL Development, according to his LinkedIn.
One day before news broke of the engagement, Hurley posted a photo on Instagram of herself and her fiancé in Mykonos.
"My ride or die forever," she wrote in the caption along with an infinity symbol, a heart on fire emoji and a cross next to it.
"Moves quick," commented a user in the comments.
"The show was filmed a year ago!" Hurley wrote in response to the comment.
The reality star has limited the comments on her account due to the negative backlash she received from her time on Love Is Blind.
A source told People - who broke the news of the engagement that - the 32-year-old hairstylist and her Greek beau have been dating for a year.
"He has stood by her side through all of the Love Is Blind drama and has been her steady in the storm," they said to the outlet.
Hurley connected with Abrams and Jansen in the early blind-date stage of the show. She ended up getting engaged to Abrams, but she later called it off before exiting the show.
In the reunion episode, Hurley expressed regret for saying "yes" to Abrams, as well as for leading him on throughout the show.
Abrams also seems to have moved on and has been teasing a possible relationship with Deepti Vempati, one of the other Love Is Blind participants who didn't go through with her wedding.