Natalie From 'Love Is Blind' Updated Her Status With Shayne & She's Never Been Happier
A lot has happened since the show ended!
Spoiler alert: the Love Is Blind drama didn't end between Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen after season two of the Netflix show.
Lee recently opened up to Narcity about the ups and downs that followed her jaw-dropping decision at the end of the season when she had to make a call on whether to marry the guy she'd met on a truly blind date.
Lee ended up turning Jansen down at the altar, citing a bad fight they'd had off-camera the night before.
But things didn't exactly end there.
"We continued dating, or continued our engagement, after the wedding," Lee told Narcity. "We stayed together for several months."
Although there were clearly some hurt feelings after the wedding episode, Lee says she and Jansen wanted to test their relationship dynamic without the cameras.
They stayed engaged and continued dating for a while after the show, but ultimately split up and decided to simply be friends.
"It didn't work out, so we did end that relationship," she said.
That seems to be the last chapter in their love story after they fell for each other without ever meeting in the first episodes of the show.
Jansen initially struggled to pick between Lee and another contestant, Shaina Hurley, in those early episodes, but he proposed to Lee and said "I do" in the wedding episode. Lee then turned him down.
Despite that heartache, Lee says they managed to reconnect shortly before season two dropped on Netflix.
"We went through a period where we didn't talk, but I think that with the show coming out, and seeing those memories again on-screen — I would consider we're friends now," she said.
Jansen has since made it clear that it's all good between him and Lee.
Each of them recently posted supportive messages about one another on Instagram, and it sounds like there's no bad blood there.
"I want to make sure everyone knows that Natalie is an incredible woman with a huge heart," said Jansen a few days ago on Instagram.
Lee also said in a post that she "couldn't have asked for a better partner in this."
"We definitely have a bond through this experience we went through, and I still have a lot of love for him," Lee told Narcity.
The entire second season of Love Is Blind is now available on Netflix, including the reunion show that dropped on March 4.