netflix canada

The 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Release Date Has Finally Been Announced by Netflix

Featuring a very special guest from the NDSU (Netflix Dating Show Universe).

@loveisblindnetflix | Instagram, @netflix | Instagram

Mark your calendars and get ready for romance because Love Is Blind season 2 is coming to your TV screen in just a few short months.

Netflix announced the release date for the hugely popular blind-dating show with a special video featuring Chloe Veitch, the star of other shows Too Hot To Handle and The Circle.

In the video announcing the new date, Veitch tries out the speed-dating format from Love Is Blind with some other Netflix alums, including Peter Vigilante from Too Hot To Handle and Shubham "Shooby" Goel from The Circle.

But before you get too excited, Veitch is not actually going to be on the show — as a security guard informs her, shooting for the new season has already finished ahead of its February 2022 release date.

And according to Variety, casting for Season 3 had already begun as far back as March 2020, so there could be even more dating show drama on the horizon for Netflix fans.

Dashcam Captures Toronto Woman's Disturbing Racist Encounter With An Angry Driver

A man can be seen yelling racial slurs and spitting at a woman.

Michelle Kyi | YouTube, Michelle Kyi | YouTube

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A Toronto woman has posted dashcam footage of her racist encounter with an angry driver to YouTube, and she told Narcity she plans to press charges.

Toronto's Homeless Community & Encampment Supporters Protest Charges Laid By TPS

Police arrested three people today.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

This morning, the Encampment Support Network Toronto (ESNTO) held a press conference outside Mayor John Tory's condo in support of "the 50+ encampment residents & defenders ticketed/charged for standing up against the City's brutal evictions," they said on Twitter.

On September 14, ESNTO informed their followers on Twitter to come down to Mayor Tory's condo on the morning of September 16. According to a news release issued on September 16, Toronto Police arrested three people today, and eight more are wanted for the protests against the clearing of the homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium back in July.

The Details Of Saskatchewan's Vaccine Passport Just Dropped & Here's Where You'll Need It

Be sure you're in the know!

Government of Saskatchewan | Facebook, Scott Prokop | Dreamstime

The details of Saskatchewan's vaccine passport are officially here after being teased just hours earlier by the province's premier.

During a press conference Thursday, September 16, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced that the province's vaccine passport is set to launch on October 1, following a rise in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.

