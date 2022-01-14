Trending Tags

Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Teaser Just Dropped & It's Already Giving Us Feels

Let the relationship drama begin!

Global Staff Writer
At the start of the global pandemic, the first season of Netflix's Love is Blind gave us the emotional rollercoaster we needed.

We were all — whether shamelessly or not — glued to the TV as we watched Mark and Jessica's downward spiral of a "situationship," while also cheering for a love like Lauren and Cameron's: unconditional, transparent and just good vibes.

Now we're getting a second ticket for that emotional rollercoaster, and we are so here for it.

Netflix just dropped the first teaser for season 2 of Love is Blind, and we're getting a whole new cast in February!

The success of the show kept us all wondering whether a second season would happen at some point. But with the pandemic, for obvious reasons, a dating show needed to be put on hold.

And here we are, two years later, and the show is back!

This season will take place in Chicago, and it'll once again involve singles who want to be seen beyond their looks. They'll get a chance to date each other from inside the show's anonymous pods where they'll get to know one another through simply speaking.

They'll have to decide whether they've found "the one" and after saying ''yes" to the proposal, they'll move in together for a few weeks to plan a wedding and define whether they really are a match made in reality TV heaven.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the second season of the series premieres on Friday, February 11 with a few episodes rolling out every Friday for three consecutive weeks.

Episodes 1- 5 premiere the first Friday, episodes 6-9 are released on Friday, February 18 and the season finale will follow on Friday, February 25.

That means we'll be binging this season in pieces — and there'll be no spoilers on Day 1 because everyone is going blind.

