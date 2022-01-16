Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
netflix canada

Netflix Canada Prices Are About To Change & Here Are The Details

Your favourite shows just got a little more expensive!

Trending Staff Writer
Netflix Canada Prices Are About To Change & Here Are The Details
ibreakstock | Dreamstime

One of the giants of streaming is increasing its prices once again. Netflix Canada announced on Friday that it will be adding a few bucks to two of its subscription plans, and it might mean buying one less cup of coffee at your favourite cafe per month.

The Standard and Premium monthly subscription plans will be bumped by $1.50 and $2 respectively. But, if you're a little more low-maintenance with your streaming, the Basic subscription plan won't be changing at all, staying at $9.99 a month.

The update takes effect immediately for new members but will gradually come into place for existing subscribers. Expect an email around 30 days before the increase on your bill.

In simple terms, if you want to binge-watch your way through the weekend, you'll have to shell out a few more bucks.

"We're updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options," a spokesperson from Netflix told Narcity. "As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget."

Here's what the updated prices for Netflix look like:

Netflix Canada

Folks who stay with their plans after the price change will have access to some of the most anticipated shows set to release in 2022, including the new seasons of Too Hot To Handle, Bridgerton and Love Is Blind.

For longtime Netflix subscribers, periodic price increases are nothing new.

As a matter of fact, the last one was just in October 2020. But still, it's never fun to have to pay more for something, especially if it's our favourite shows. Oh, the price we pay for that sweet, sweet content.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

The Government Of Canada Is Hiring Students RN & There Are Tons Of 'Virtual Jobs'

Some of them pay up to $33 per hour! 🤑

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, @jobs_gc | Instagram

If you're a student and looking to make a few extra bucks (remotely!), then you should definitely check out some of the jobs available with the Government of Canada.

Both full-time and part-time jobs are up for grabs as part of the Federal Student Work Experience Program (FSWEP), and they typically hire thousands of candidates every year.

Keep Reading Show less

Rent Actually Went Down In These Canadian Cities & You Might Want To Pack Your Bags ASAP

Prices have gone up in other places, though. 😬

Denis Pepin | Dreamstime, Stan Jones | Dreamstime

If the monthly cost of your rent is starting to take a toll on your wallet, it might be time to take a look at some of the cities in Canada where rent actually went down.

According to the January 2022 Canadian Rent Report by Zumper, there were a few spots where rent for a one-bedroom didn't see an increase from November to December.

Keep Reading Show less

Health Canada Is Now Allowing Doctors To Give Some Patients Access to Psychedelics

This includes MDMA and mushrooms!

Mohamed El-Jaouhari | Dreamstime

Who knew doctors could be so chill? A recent amendment to Canada's Food and Drug Regulations means that doctors can now provide access to psychedelics like MDMA or psilocybin (magic mushrooms) to their patients.

In an email to Narcity, a spokesperson for Health Canada explained the recent rule change as being due to an "increasing interest in the potential therapeutic uses of psychedelics such as psilocybin and MDMA to treat various conditions, such as anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder and problematic substance use."

Keep Reading Show less

9 Netflix Shows To Watch If You Can't Wait For The Next Season Of 'Too Hot To Handle'

Season 3 drops on January 19!

@thehypehousela | Instagram, Tom Dymond | Netflix

Are you a fan of Too Hot To Handle and looking forward to the January release of season three? If another week feels like too long to wait there are other binge-worthy reality shows on Netflix.

You can always watch a movie or new sitcom, but let's face it, we're here for the drama!

Keep Reading Show less