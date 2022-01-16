Netflix Canada Prices Are About To Change & Here Are The Details
Your favourite shows just got a little more expensive!
One of the giants of streaming is increasing its prices once again. Netflix Canada announced on Friday that it will be adding a few bucks to two of its subscription plans, and it might mean buying one less cup of coffee at your favourite cafe per month.
The Standard and Premium monthly subscription plans will be bumped by $1.50 and $2 respectively. But, if you're a little more low-maintenance with your streaming, the Basic subscription plan won't be changing at all, staying at $9.99 a month.
The update takes effect immediately for new members but will gradually come into place for existing subscribers. Expect an email around 30 days before the increase on your bill.
In simple terms, if you want to binge-watch your way through the weekend, you'll have to shell out a few more bucks.
"We're updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options," a spokesperson from Netflix told Narcity. "As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget."
Here's what the updated prices for Netflix look like:
Folks who stay with their plans after the price change will have access to some of the most anticipated shows set to release in 2022, including the new seasons of Too Hot To Handle, Bridgerton and Love Is Blind.
For longtime Netflix subscribers, periodic price increases are nothing new.
As a matter of fact, the last one was just in October 2020. But still, it's never fun to have to pay more for something, especially if it's our favourite shows. Oh, the price we pay for that sweet, sweet content.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.