'Schitt's Creek' Is Leaving Netflix US This Year & Here's What's Happening In Canada
Iconic Canadian series Schitt's Creek is leaving Netflix in the U.S. this year and you might be wondering what will happen to the show in Canada.
According to TVLine, as of Monday, October 3, 2022, Hulu will become the exclusive home of the Emmy-winning show in the U.S. and it won't be available for streaming on Netflix anymore.
An official with Netflix Canada confirmed to Narcity that Schitt's Creek will be leaving the streaming platform in the U.S. in October.
Hulu isn't technically available in Canada but some Hulu content does stream in Canada on Disney+.
However, you don't need to worry about that.
When it comes to if the show will still be available here, the official said Schitt's Creek will still stream on Netflix Canada even after the show leaves the U.S. platform later in 2022.
So, don't worry about getting in a binge-watch (or five!) before October because all six seasons of the show will continue to be available for streaming on Netflix in Canada, at least until further notice.
Back on January 13, 2022, the show posted on Instagram that it was the seven-year anniversary of the pilot episode of Schitt's Creek airing and the world meeting the Rose family.
Since the premiere, it has become such a Canadian classic that even Team Canada athletes watched the show during their downtime in the athlete's village at the Tokyo Olympics!
At the beginning of 2022, Netflix Canada's Standard and Premium monthly subscription plans got bumped up by $1.50 and $2 respectively. However, the Basic subscription plan didn't change and stayed at $9.99 a month.
Then a few months later, Netflix hinted at introducing an ad-supported subscription plan and a crackdown on password sharing after losing 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of the year.