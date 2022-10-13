Netflix Just Revealed Its Cheaper 'Basic With Ads' Plan & Here's How It'll Work
It's SO much cheaper than the regular price!
Netflix just got a whole lot cheaper following the release of a new "Basic with Ads" subscription plan.
American users can pay as little as $6.99 a month if they sign up for the latest plan, Netflix announced on Thursday.
The "Basic with Ads" monthly subscription will cost $5.99 in Canada while British users can access it for £4.99 a month.
As suggested by its name, the plan will continue to offer the familiar Netflix experience albeit with interruption by ads every once in a while.
The length of the ads will be around 15-30 seconds and they'll be played before and during the media, as per a press release.
The ads will be "more relevant for customers," indicating the targeted nature of ads, akin to those on social media platforms.
The new plan will go live on November 3 at 9 am pacific time (PT).
Netflix's new plan will be first introduced in 12 countries -- namely Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US.
The big news though is that users will be able to access it via only supported devices at a time.
Additionally, "a limited number of movies and TV shows won't be available due to licensing restrictions, which we're working on."
Unlike its predecessors, the new plan won't allow users to download titles.
Currently, Netflix offers some variations of its plans in different markets across the world. For instance, Canadian users can pick from the Basic ($9.99/mo), Standard ($16.49/mo), and Premium ($20.99/mo) plans.
A Netflix FAQ page about the "Basic with Ads" plan adds further information, including no ads on 'Kids' profiles and that skipping or fast-forwarding through ads is not an option.
To register, all you need is an email, date of birth, gender, and payment details.
We'll give this plan a try once it's available, and get back to you with reviews. Check this space for more!