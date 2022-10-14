16 Scary Movies On Netflix That Will Give You Goosebumps
Some scary good content for you to check out.
While Halloween isn't here just yet, these scary movies on Netflix might be just the thing to usher in the spine-chilling season you're waiting for. Below are some classic, some new and some lesser-known options to give you, plus your emotional support people and animals, the jitters.
So, grab that popcorn and snuggle up with a blanket so you can hide your eyes because this list of movies will definitely have you sleeping with the lights on.
Mr. Harrigan's Phone
New to Netflix Canada, this Netflix original adapts one of the iconic Stephen King's works. The story focuses on a boy whose reclusive billionaire neighbour and friend suddenly dies, but the two seemingly stay connected in this supernatural thriller.
The Conjuring
A modern classic from James Wan, the film, which has gone on to span a series of films, follows the fictionalized accounts of real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The first is arguably the spookiest, following one the Warren's most famous cases, about an evil presence terrorizing a family.
The Silence
This Netflix original, starring Stanley Tucci and Kiernan Shipka, follows a family that includes a teenager who's lost their hearing while they seek refuge after the world is attacked by creatures who hunt by sound. It's giving A Quiet Place vibes but with a teenager and Stanley Tucci.
Hereditary
This much talked about movie is not for the faint of heart. Starring Toni Collette, the story follows a family after the death of their matriarch as they unearth secrets that horrify and threaten their understanding of their family history.
The Invisible Man
Elisabeth Moss brings a horrifying new look to the classic tale of The Invisible Man. A harrowing story of domestic abuse, this film brings horror and the fear of the unseen to a whole other level.
Gerald’s Game
Accidently killing her husband during bedroom activities, a woman begins experiencing supernatural encounters as she remains handcuffed to her bed.
Hush
This movie follows a deaf writer who heads to a cabin in the woods looking for solitude but is instead confronted with a masked killer. Talk about a silent scare.
Zombieland Double Tap
Need a laugh to keep from crying out of fear? The Zombieland movies offer great relief. Still holding to classic zombie movie and horror tropes, these comedies, the sequel is unfortunately the only one currently available on Canadian Netflix, will do the trick. With an all-star cast, this is a fun kind of horror movie.
Sinister
Ethan Hawke brings this sinister story to life. Hawke's character is a true-crime writer in a slump and after a discovery that has him moving his family into a murder victim's home, his family becomes haunted by supernatural forces.
Under the Shadow
With her husband at a war, a mother is convinced evil spirits are at work while struggling to care for her daughter alone.
The 3rd Eye
The plot features a little girl who confides in her sister about the ghost living in their childhood home. Her sister investigates with a psychic and discovers just how evil the presence is.
The Blair Witch Project
This classic 90s film effectively started the found-footage horror genre, It follows three young crew members filming a documentary and the scariest thing about it is everything you don't see on camera.
Creep & Creep 2
Both the original and the sequel is now available on Netflix. So if you really want to be creeped out, maybe both? The plot revolves around a videographer who thinks she’s found her perfect subject until he unveils what evil lies hidden behind his facade.
SAW
Who hasn't heard of the Saw franchise? Horror rookies may be looking to go back to the one that started it all, and now they can on Netflix. The first movie follows two trapped victims who wake up in a sadistic game run by the, now iconic, serial killer Jigsaw.
Constantine
In Constantine, starring Keanu Reeves, a private detective is sent to investigate a suicide that gets him intertwined with the supernatural.
Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark
Guillermo del Torro penned this adaptation of the Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark which follows a group of teens stumbling into a series of come-to-life scary stories that are based on the beloved anthology.
Boo! Happy watching, fellow viewers!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on April 27, 2020.