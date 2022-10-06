McDonald's Iconic Halloween Buckets Are Back & Here's How To Get A Piece Of Your Childhood
Remember these??? 🎃👻
If you grew up in the 1990s then chances are that are some point, you went trick-or-treating with one of McDonald's spooky Halloween buckets.
Well, they're coming back — and you don't have to be a kid to get your hands on them!
The fast-food chain just announced that it's reviving the adorable line of spooky pails in time for Halloween 2022.
The buckets — known as McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin — will be available beginning October 18 while supplies last, McDonald's says. It's unclear if they'll be available in Canada, but the main U.S. arm of McD's says they'll be ready for the spooky season.
So if you're already heading to McDonald's to get your very own adult Happy Meal, make sure to scoop up one of these while you're there!
The Golden Arches also enlisted a bunch of influencers to mess around with the pails in order to find "alternate" uses for them.
The results are a bit of a mixed
bag pail, but kudos to these influencers for giving it a shot! @beatsbyjblack
Nostalgic fans were thrilled with the announcement on social media.
Many of them also showed up in the comments to suggest other nostalgic McDonald's promos.
One guy told them to bring back the Disney Hercules plates.
Others called for them to bring back some of their iconic Happy Meal toys.
McDonald's responded to several of the tweets but didn't commit to any more comebacks.
The so-called "Boo Buckets" will be available until October 31.
Here's hoping they keep the nostalgia train running next year!