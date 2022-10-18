I Tried The McDonald's Halloween Bucket & Here's What You Get With The Happy Meal
I was expecting more.
McDonald's is back at it again during Spooky Season with another item on the menu. This time it's not the food, but the presentation. They brought back their Halloween Buckets and it's nearly the best thing since sliced bread.
I went to my local Florida fast food chain and lucky for me, they weren't sold out yet.
Recently, the restaurant rolled out the Adult Happy Meals, but these are only for kids. I know I'm too old, but how could I not feel the nostalgia of getting one of these?
The best part is that I got to keep the pail for fun Halloween home decor. I guess I didn't need a department store this season when McDonald's got my back!
What comes in McDonald's Happy Meal?
In the kids' happy meal, you can get a hamburger, cheeseburger, or nuggets in the four or six piece. You also get two sides: fries and apple slices or double fries.
You bet I got the double fries. I also got barbecue sauce which was free with the meal.
Kids get the option of a drink, like juice or chocolate milk. That's where I drew the line. I paid thirty cents more for a small Dr. Pepper.
What is the cost of a McDonald's Happy Meal?
I ordered the six-piece chicken McNugget and it cost $5.59 before tax. The four-piece was slightly cheaper but still in the $5 range, and the burgers were similarly priced.
The sides come with the meal, and so does juice or milk, but you pay extra for a soda. My total with a Dr. Pepper came out to $6.30.
What is the next Happy Meal Toy for October 2022?
The stickers on the front. Right: The skeletons to dress up on the back.
I was actually a little upset. The toy is just the bucket. There is no other cute spooky item inside. It comes with a topper, as shown in the photo above, and on one side there are stickers that you are supposed to peel off and stick on the skeletons that are on the flip side of the cover.
Besides that, the toy is just a bucket.
I really did enjoy my Happy Meal and it kept me full. I get to keep my bucket for trick-or-treating or even just for a fun decoration.
The McBoo is available until October 31, 2022.