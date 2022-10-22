This Miami Horror Maze Is The Scare You've Been Looking For
After this maze, you'll need a change of pants.
Gore. Horror. Terror. The creeps. Gut-wrenching. Fright. Dread. And so on. While there are endless ways to name that feeling that takes over you when your mind is in panic mode, there are even more ways to induce it in your gut. Fortunately, if you're a fan of goosebumps, we've got the right Halloween haunted maze for you this spooky season, but only if you dare to walk inside a scary hallway and head into the unknown.
Paranoia Miami is a horror maze that will creep you out the moment you step in. While this is probably not your type of entertainment if you're afraid of the dark, you might consider investing in a nightlight after your visit.
The venue is open year-round, but becomes particularly interesting during fall, the perfect time for a horror maze experience that will test your fears. The haunted house is located in the eccentric Wynwood Arts District and features terrifying hallways made for the brave of heart who is not afraid of a little – or a lot of – gore.
As soon as you walk in, you'll discover a bathroom full of blood. If this chickens you out, maybe you are not ready for the rest of the horrors that lie ahead of you in the maze.
The whole attraction apparently takes about 15 to 20 minutes to complete as soon as you enter. If you are stuck in the maze and you want to exit all you need to do is scream "PARANOIA".
Note that a few items are strictly prohibited in the attraction, such as cellphones/cameras, lighters, lasers, flashlights or anything contributing to light. Plus, guests are also not allowed to cover their faces during the tour, including with the following items: hoodies, masks, or bandanas.
This attraction is not recommended for pregnant people or people with heart problems and epilepsy. Please check with your medical provider if you are unsure about your eligibility to the maze.
Now, if you can find a spark of bravery left in your heart, time for a scream-inducing visit to Paranoia Miami.
Paranoia Miami
Price: $31.80 per person
When: From September 1 to November 6
- Monday to Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Sunday 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address: 2602 N.W. 5 Ave., Miami, FL
Accessibility: Not suitable for people with reduced mobility, heart issues, epilepsy, or pregnant people.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article has been updated since its original publication on March 13, 2019.