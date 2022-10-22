14 Easy Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas & Pop Culture Inspiration For 2022
You can put these ideas together in no time! 🎃
Halloween is coming up and if you haven't started finalizing your costume, then you may want to get started.
Pop culture has provided us with a lot of inspiration in 2022 and the toughest part will now be narrowing down which idea you should go with for the October 31 celebration.
We rounded up 14 ideas that you can put together quickly and they won't break the bank!
Wednesday Addams
Although the new Netflix show Wednesday won't be released until November 23, that doesn't mean you can't celebrate early by dressing up as the iconic character from the Addams family.
All you'll need to pull it off is a black dress, a white collared shirt, pigtails and some dark lipstick and eyeshadow. Don't forget about the angry scowl too, it completes the look!
Witch
A witch is a classic Halloween costume that will never go out of style.
Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner proved that to be true when they dressed up as spooky characters and went to go get pizza. Kylie Jenner even posted the outing on TikTok if you want to see the complete look.
All you'll need to complete this costume is a black dress, green body paint, black gloves and dark makeup.
She-Hulk
The Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law came out this year and is offering some great inspiration for costume ideas.
Again green body paint will be required, as well as a pencil skirt, dress shirt and heels. She is an attorney after all!
Eddie Munson in "Stranger Things"
Eddie Munson was introduced in the fourth season of Stranger Things and we can't get over his look.
You'll need a T-shirt, leather jacket, denim vest and ripped jeans to complete this costume. Bonus points if you've already got a Hellfire Club shirt!
Mabel Mora in "Only Murders In The Building"
Selena Gomez was back as Mabel Mora in the second season of the Hulu show Only Murders in the Building.
She has a lot of great outfits in the series, but nothing compares to her most memorable look of the season where she's wearing a white turtleneck covered in blood and gold hoop earrings.
Pumpkin-headed Megan Thee Stallion
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion kicked off October with some interesting photos of a pumpkin on her head on her Instagram page.
Other than a pumpkin, you'll need some silk pyjamas, a book and a yummy cocktail.
Serena Williams
A major moment in tennis history happened in 2022 when Serena Williams retired.
The diamond-encrusted custom outfit she wore for her final match is bound to be recreated this Halloween. You'll need a short black skirt or even a tutu, paired with a black body suit, white socks, black runners and wristbands.
Elizabeth Holmes from "The Dropout"
Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout provides you with another popular look from 2022.
This one couldn't be easier to recreate with a black turtleneck, black blazer, black pants, red lipstick and lots of black eyeliner.
Anna Delvey from "Inventing Anna"
Inventing Anna was one of the biggest Netflix series to come out in 2022 and we're thankful because Julia Garner had so many glamorous outfits in the show, it'll be difficult to choose the best one.
Whether you want to go for glam Anna with the big sunglasses or mugshot Anna with the messy pulled back hairdo and sleeveless dress, you can't go wrong!
Any one of the characters from "Euphoria"
Take a scroll through Euphoria's Instagram page and you'll be inundated with great costume ideas. Good luck choosing just one!
Barbie
The Barbie film with Margot Robbie hasn't come out yet, but thanks to photos that have been released you can recreate her look on October 31.
Think bold colours and fun accessories. Come on Barbie, let's go party!
Ken
You can't have Barbie without Ken.
To recreate Ryan Gosling's look here you'll need lots of denim and boxers. No shirt is required.
John Dutton from "Yellowstone"
Yellowstone fans are anxiously waiting for the upcoming season coming out next month so why not celebrate by dressing as a Dutton?
Get yourself a cowboy hat and boots, jeans and a vest and you'll fit right in at the Yellowstone Ranch.
Contestant from "Squid Game"
The Netflix show Squid Game was a huge success when it came out in 2021 and it's coming back for a second season. While we're still waiting to learn more about the release date, we think it's appropriate to dress up as characters to express our excitement.
Just get yourself a green tracksuit and pin a number on it! Easy peasy!