Heidi Klum Reviewed Her Best Costumes & No Wonder She's Queen Of Halloween
As we approach Halloween 2022, the Queen of Halloween is taking a look back at some of her best costumes over the years.
Model Heidi Klum is known for going above and beyond every year for her annual Halloween party and we're sure 2022 will be no different.
As for what her costume will be this year, the America's Got Talent judge has given some hints, but nothing too specific.
In an interview with ET Online on October 19, Klum said her costume will be prosthetic-heavy.
"I'm going to be very claustrophobic," Klum teased. "Very claustrophobic. Very, very, very claustrophobic, but I don't want to let my Halloween fans down, or myself. Because it's an internal challenge with myself every year to come up with something amazing, something unexpected. I feel like I've achieved that this year, now I just really hope it works."
Let's take a look back at some of the best costumes Klum has worn over the years which prove that she really is the queen of the holiday.
Heidi Klum's 2021 zombie Halloween costume
In 2020 and 2021 Klum didn't host her annual Halloween parties due to the COVID-19 pandemic so she got dressed up with her family instead.
In 2021, Klum made a short film titled Heidi Does Halloween II: Klum's Daywhich was a sequel to the film she made the year prior.
In 2020, Klum dressed up with her family and her possessed children proceeded to "kill" her in the film. So the following year she came back from the dead. In the 2021 video, Klum rises from the grave and takes care of her kids as her body falls apart and she even tosses a finger into a salad.
Heidi Klum's 2020 mummy Halloween costume
This is the entire Klum family dressed up as mummies in 2020. Not creepy at all!
Heidi Klum's 2019 alien Halloween costume
If you saw Klum at her Halloween party in 2019 you would have no idea it was her. That's because Klum was transformed into a flesh-eating alien.
It's both very cool and very gross.
Heidi Klum's 2018 Fiona from "Shrek" Halloween costume
In 2018 Klum became Fiona from Shrek for a night. She was accompanied by her now husband Tom Kaulitz who dressed up as the green ogre himself.
Heidi Klum's 2017 Michael Jackson "Thriller" Halloween costume
Heidi Klum dressed up as the werewolf Michael Jackson from his "Thriller" music video.
In 2017, Klum dressed up as Michael Jackson from hisThriller music video where he's a werewolf.
Of course, the TV-host also made a music video. We wouldn't expect anything less!
Heidi Klum's 2015 Jessica Rabbit Halloween costume
Klum's costume in 2015 is one of her most iconic Halloween looks to date when she dressed up as Jessica Rabbit.
The German-American model documented the entire transformation in an Instagram video.
Heidi Klum's 2014 Butterfly Halloween costume
In 2014 Klum looked absolutely amazing as a butterfly as she walked the streets of NYC before attending a party.
"I love butterflies so I became a gigantic, gigantic butterfly," she said as she looks back in her new Instagram video. "Before I went to the party I went with this car to Times Square and just walked in the middle of the street with all the people."
Heidi Klum's 2013 "old" Halloween costume
In 2013 Klum went as herself, just a really old version.
"I couldn't believe it when I looked in the mirror," she said. "Every part of my skin we had to age... varicose veins, everything. I was old and I loved it!"
Heidi Klum's 2011 human body Halloween costume
In 2011 Klum dressed as the human body, but without any skin or hair. She even had men dressed as surgeons wheel her out on a gurney on the red carpet. You have to applaud the effort!
Heidi Klum's 2008 Kali Halloween costume
In 2008 the model looked unrecognizable as Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction.
Heidi Klum's 2002 Betty Boop Halloween costume
In 2002, Klum looked adorable in a Betty Boop costume.
Heidi Klum's 2001 S&M Halloween costume
In one of her earliest Halloween looks, Klum dressed up the S&M version of herself.