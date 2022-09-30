7 Halloween Costume Ideas For 2022 That Only True Torontonians Will Understand
Can you relate to all seven? 🤔
October is almost upon us, which means it's officially time to start panicking about your Halloween costume.
Whether you plan on getting lit on King Street or binge-watching scary movies in your spookily priced condo, here are seven costumes every Torontonian will appreciate — from Doug Ford-related dramas to local celebrities.
The Bee Doug Ford Swallowed
@narcitytoronto
Ontario premier Doug Ford swallowed a bee during his press conference earlier today 🐝 #dougford #ontario #bee
Ontario Premier Doug Ford swallowed a bee during a recorded press conference in August 2022 which basically became one of the best memes of the year so far.
So what better costume to wow your friends and family with than the very intruder that Ford said was "buzzing around" inside him?
This costume also works great for couples; all you'll need is a navy suit and a bee costume.
Adam Sandler in the 6ix
Adam Sandler was spotted all over Toronto this summer while shooting his new movie, and he may have been the friendliest celeb the city has seen in a long time.
The comedy legend became well known for stopping to take selfies with fans in the street and even joined a local pick-up basketball game.
To embody this friendly king who became pivotal to summer 2022 in Toronto, you'll need an oversized golf shirt, basketball shorts and a whole lot of heart.
Beloved Toronto Raptor Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptor Scottie Barnes has stolen the 6ix's heart from mastering local slang to shouting out Canada in video game live streams after being drafted to the team over a year ago.
The talented young forward is the perfect costume for any sports buff who is mildly obsessed with the Toronto Raptors – and if you're a true fan, you'll probably already have a jersey in your closet.
A Rogers employee during the outage
rogers employees trying to find that one wire causing the outage pic.twitter.com/8fBTNmanUN— Steve Money 🐳 (@_SteveMoney) July 8, 2022
The Rogers outage swept across the country in July 2022, taking out cell service and WiFi.
Notably, in Toronto, the outage caused The Weeknd to cancel his highly anticipated concert, leaving some fans devastated.
So if you feel like dressing up as public provider enemy number one, you could go as a Rogers employee during the Toronto outage.
Doug Ford's tiny red shovel
\u201cSince the snow storm last week, hundreds of people have been asking me about one thing\u2026\n\nSo here\u2019s the story behind the little red shovel.\u201d— Doug Ford (@Doug Ford) 1643212914
In January 2022, Doug Ford tried to dig out a stuck car during a blizzard with a tiny red shovel – and the internet went wild.
People started making parody videos of Ford with the shovel, and eventually, the premier cleared the air in a tweet and revealed that the shovel wasn't even his.
Although Ford says the "shovel did the job," it still lives in infamy, so what better way to commemorate it than by dressing up as the little shovel that could this Halloween?
Drake showing up at a random Toronto show
I know what you're thinking. Drake isn't an original costume.
But Drake crashing a concert show in his hometown is as original as it gets.
Drake has been the concert collaborator of the year in Toronto, showing up at The Backstreet Boys Toronto concert and Dave, a British rapper's concert where he announced the return of OVO Fest.
Drake also took the stage with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne for their OVO Fest Young Money Reunion, not to mention being pictured hanging out with celebs like Avril Lavigne after the show.
So depending on how many willing friends you have, this could be the infinity stones of pop culture group costumes.
Too tired to shovel kid
\u201cIt's been a day since a winter storm walloped parts of Ontario, with some people still digging out.\n\nThe seemingly endless shovelling has left many, including this Toronto boy, exhausted.\n\nWatch the full report: https://t.co/SeaRyfnwAX\u201d— CTV News (@CTV News) 1642540637
Throwing it back to the 2022 blizzard, this exhausted kid said what everyone was thinking while shovelling snow back in January.
Carter Trozzolo was interviewed by CTV News Toronto while shovelling around his neighbourhood and, in between drawn-out sighs, said he would rather be in school.
The interview clip went viral, with many relating to his adorable exhaustion. So if you're looking for a fun, Ontario-inspired costume for your kid or yourself, look no further.
All you'll need is a winter jacket, a toque, a pair of glasses, and believable exhaustion.
