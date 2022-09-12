The Backstreet Boys Just Revealed How Drake Ended Up On Stage With Them In Toronto
It's all thanks to Kevin's son.
Remember that iconic moment when Drake joined the Backstreet Boys on stage in a Toronto concert, and everyone couldn't believe it?
On July 2, people who attended the Backstreet Boys concert in the 6ix saw a duo they didn't know they needed and now can't get enough of.
Drake sang "I Want It That Way" with the boy band, and honestly, it was so heartwarming.
Even a guy as cool as Drake can't handle not singing to the 90's classic with one of the most legendary boy bands ever. But some of you may wonder, how the heck did this duet even come to be?
Kevin Richardson has all the deets and was happy to share them too.
In an interview with ET Canada, Richardson told Cheryl Hickey how Drake ended up being on stage with them that night, and it's safe to say you can thank his kid.
"We went to dinner the first night in Toronto with my wife and kids," he said. "My littlest one actually comes back and said 'Dad, I just saw Drake,' And I was like 'what?'"
Richardson's kid explained to his dad that he was going to the bathroom and Drake was coming out. The 6ix rapper looked at the kid and said, "Sup."
The Backstreet Boy said that Drake asked to introduce his new song at their concert, and Richardson said yes! And just like that, the iconic duo made headlines everywhere!
Here's hoping they make a song together. Wouldn't that be one for the books?