NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
drake

The Backstreet Boys Just Revealed How Drake Ended Up On Stage With Them In Toronto

It's all thanks to Kevin's son.

Toronto Associate Editor
Drake singing with the Backstreet Boys.

Drake singing with the Backstreet Boys.

@backstreetboys | Instagram

Remember that iconic moment when Drake joined the Backstreet Boys on stage in a Toronto concert, and everyone couldn't believe it?

On July 2, people who attended the Backstreet Boys concert in the 6ix saw a duo they didn't know they needed and now can't get enough of.

Drake sang "I Want It That Way" with the boy band, and honestly, it was so heartwarming.

Even a guy as cool as Drake can't handle not singing to the 90's classic with one of the most legendary boy bands ever. But some of you may wonder, how the heck did this duet even come to be?

Kevin Richardson has all the deets and was happy to share them too.

In an interview with ET Canada, Richardson told Cheryl Hickey how Drake ended up being on stage with them that night, and it's safe to say you can thank his kid.

"We went to dinner the first night in Toronto with my wife and kids," he said. "My littlest one actually comes back and said 'Dad, I just saw Drake,' And I was like 'what?'"

Richardson's kid explained to his dad that he was going to the bathroom and Drake was coming out. The 6ix rapper looked at the kid and said, "Sup."

The Backstreet Boy said that Drake asked to introduce his new song at their concert, and Richardson said yes! And just like that, the iconic duo made headlines everywhere!

Here's hoping they make a song together. Wouldn't that be one for the books?

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...