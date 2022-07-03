Drake Joined The Backstreet Boys On Stage In Toronto On Saturday & He Totally Went For It (VIDEO)
He wanted it that way.
Drake might be one of the coolest guys out there, or at least from Toronto, but even he can't help belting out some late '90s, early-2000s boy band music.
On Saturday, July 2, the 6ix rapper made an appearance during the Backstreet Boys' concert at Toronto's Budweiser Stage, and the videos are pretty amazing.
Posted to the boy band's Instagram, you can see Aubrey Graham himself jamming out to one of the Boys' most iconic hits, "I Want It That Way."
The video's caption reads, "What's better than I Want It That Way?" and it seems that Drake might just say "nothing."
In the clip, you can see him belting out along with Backstreet Boys Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell.
And, honestly, it seems he would be right at home in the concert's crowd because he seems to have nearly every single word down pat.
It's made all the more Toronto when you notice that one of the members, Brian Littrell, is wearing a Blue Jays jersey.
Drake dances along with the Boys and even points his microphone toward the crowd when it's their turn to sing.
The real question is: can we expect to hear Drake on the next Backstreet Boys album or vice versa?
Only time will tell, but did you expect to see these two acts sharing the stage? If you did, you're on the next level. You're a Drake whisperer.
Drake has also recently unveiled his favourite restaurant in the city is a famous upscale Italian joint, so if you missed him at this concert, maybe you can catch him there.