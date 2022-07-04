Backstreet Boys' AJ Met Annie Murphy In Toronto & Recreated A 'Schitt's Creek' Line (VIDEO)
The "Schitt's Creek" star also said she's the "unofficial Mrs. McLean-Littrell-Carter-Richardson-Dorough."
If you're a fan of the Backstreet Boys and Schitt's Creek, listen up: AJ McLean and Annie Murphy just met after one of the boy band's concerts in Toronto and paid homage to the sitcom (and no, they didn't sing "A Little Bit Alexis" together).
On Sunday, July 3, Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean shared a video of himself and his "new friend", Annie Murphy, acting out one of the most iconic lines from Schitt's Creek that has pretty much ingrained itself in Canadian slang.
"Omg I made a new friend @annefrances in Toronto! Such an amazing genuine kind hearted soul not to mention hilarious and talented. Hands down one of the best shows ever. #schittscreek thanks for being awesome!" the tweet reads.
In the short clip, Murphy channels her character, Alexis Rose, as AJ stands next to her and flicks his wrists out. Within seconds, Murphy says the iconic "Ew, David" line from the show but instead, with a twist: "Ew, AJ."
"I love it," AJ said between laughs and claps, as Murphy breaks out of character and laughs along with him.
The newfound love between the two celebrities is apparently mutual because Murphy also shared her excitement about meeting the Backstreet Boys singer on Instagram.
"Like, what the f*ck other face did I expect to make after 25 horny years of being the unofficial Mrs. McLean-Littrell-Carter-Richardson-Dorough?" the Instagram caption reads, as Murphy pokes fun at herself at how her eyes were half-opened in the picture they snapped together. Anyone who had a massive crush on any of the Backstreet Boys growing up can likely relate.
The Backstreet Boys just played two back-to-back performances at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto over the long weekend and Murphy wasn't the only celebrity there.
Toronto's very own Drake hit the stage on Saturday night to belt out the 1999 classic "I Want It That Way." Can we hope that the six of them will work together on something soon?