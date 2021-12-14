Trending Tags

The 'Schitt's Creek' Cast Has A Group Chat & Catherine O'Hara Isn't Allowed In It

Sometimes they exclude Dan on purpose. 😂

@schittscreek | Instagram

Being excluded is never a nice feeling, but it seems like Catherine O'Hara may have brought it upon herself when it comes to the private group chat the Schitt's Creek cast has got going.

In an interview with ComicBook on December 11, Emily Hampshire, who played Stevie Budd on the hit Canadian show, revealed that although the cast is still in contact with one another, there are some difficulties when it comes to communication.

"We do have the group chat. We sometimes take Dan off it and talk about him," she cheekily shared. "And Catherine is not in the group chat because she still uses a 4S iPhone, and even the 4S iPhone doesn't want to admit it's an iPhone, so it acts like an Android, and so if you put her in a group chat it turns everybody green, and things don't get sent, and it ruins everything."

Sounds like it's time for an upgrade, Catherine!

As for the bond between the cast, it's as real as it was when they were on the show.

"So the thing is, we genuinely love each other," Hampshire said. "It was funny when fans were saying how sad they were that the show was ending. I was like, 'It's harder on me. I just lost a job and all my friends all at the same time.'"

The actors recently dished on some of the behind-the-scenes moments from the show in the new coffee table book Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story Of Schitt's Creek.

Annie Murphy, who played the character of Alexis Rose, revealed how her iconic catchphrase continues to haunt Dan Levy to this day.

"Apparently people scream, 'Ew, David' at him on the street and from car windows all the time," she wrote in the book. "That can't always feel good."

Hopefully, it's coming from a place of love!

