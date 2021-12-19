Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
dan levy

Dan Levy Posted A Very David Rose Message For Annie Murphy's Birthday & It's So Cute

Eugene Levy also recently celebrated a milestone birthday! 🎂

Dan Levy Posted A Very David Rose Message For Annie Murphy's Birthday & It's So Cute
@schittscreek | Instagram

Ew, David! Dan Levy recently took to Insta to celebrate Annie Murphy's birthday, and his message was both sweet and sassy.

The two actors who played siblings David and Alexis Rose on Schitt's Creek are seen sharing a sweet hug in Levy's post from Sunday, December 19.

As for the caption, that's where things take an even cuter turn.

"My sis turns 21 today! Huge milestone," Levy wrote. "Proud of how much she’s accomplished in such a short time. Happy birthday, @annefrances! xo."

Given that Murphy is a few years beyond 21, it seems like the kind of fun message siblings might actually post to poke a little fun at one another, like David might do to Alexis.

She's not the only Schitt's Creek cast member to be celebrating a big day. On Friday, December 17, Eugene Levy turned 75, which both Dan and Emily Hampshire posted about on their Instagrams.

The actress who played Stevie Budd shared a signed picture from Eugene that says, "Emily — It's Johnny and Stevie forever! Eugene xo."

"Happy Birthday, partner," she captioned the post. "Miss u every day so I keep you right here on my desk."

Dan's message to his onscreen and IRL dad was equally as sweet as Hampshire's.

"Happy 75th(!) Birthday to my Dad who somehow looks younger now than he did when he was 20?" he wrote. "Also, well aware of how tacky it is to post a birthday photo with a huge 'EW Exclusive' stamp in the corner but we both look good so who cares."

The online lovefest between the castmates isn't surprising given that Hampshire recently revealed they all still stay in touch via group chat, although Catherine O'Hara is low-key banned because her phone is too old to keep up.

"So the thing is, we genuinely love each other," Hampshire said. "It was funny when fans were saying how sad they were that the show was ending. I was like, 'It's harder on me. I just lost a job and all my friends all at the same time.'"

At least they have the group chat!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

The 'Schitt's Creek' Cast Has A Group Chat & Catherine O'Hara Isn't Allowed In It

Sometimes they exclude Dan on purpose. 😂

@schittscreek | Instagram

Being excluded is never a nice feeling, but it seems like Catherine O'Hara may have brought it upon herself when it comes to the private group chat the Schitt's Creek cast has got going.

In an interview with ComicBook on December 11, Emily Hampshire, who played Stevie Budd on the hit Canadian show, revealed that although the cast is still in contact with one another, there are some difficulties when it comes to communication.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Now Buy 'Schitt's Creek' Monopoly In Canada & Play It Over The Holidays

You'll feel like you're a part of the Rose family. 🎲

Urban Outfitters

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Canadian fans of the award-winning TV series no longer have to wait to get their hands on the Monopoly: Schitt’s Creek Board Game. It's now available at Urban Outfitters for $59.

Keep Reading Show less

Dan Levy Shouted Out This Vancouver Restaurant On A Holiday Gift Guide & For Good Reason

His recommendation might surprise you!

@instadanjlevy | Instagram

Looks like Dan Levy has a special place in his heart — and stomach — for a particular Vancouver restaurant.

The Schitt's Creek star has recently made a holiday gift guide with Doordash, which lists some curated spots that he loves to go to.

Keep Reading Show less

Jocelyn From 'Schitt's Creek' Trolls Her Hometown Of Vancouver & It's So True

"I'm all suited up Lululemon"

@frennifer | Instagram

Jennifer Robertson, known for her roles in Schitt's Creek and Ginny & Georgia, is hilarious on and off-screen — especially when she's making fun of her hometown of Vancouver.

The actress met with Narcity for an interview, and talked about her time growing up in Vancouver, and why she moved back three years ago.

Keep Reading Show less