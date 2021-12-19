Dan Levy Posted A Very David Rose Message For Annie Murphy's Birthday & It's So Cute
Eugene Levy also recently celebrated a milestone birthday! 🎂
Ew, David! Dan Levy recently took to Insta to celebrate Annie Murphy's birthday, and his message was both sweet and sassy.
The two actors who played siblings David and Alexis Rose on Schitt's Creek are seen sharing a sweet hug in Levy's post from Sunday, December 19.
As for the caption, that's where things take an even cuter turn.
"My sis turns 21 today! Huge milestone," Levy wrote. "Proud of how much she’s accomplished in such a short time. Happy birthday, @annefrances! xo."
Given that Murphy is a few years beyond 21, it seems like the kind of fun message siblings might actually post to poke a little fun at one another, like David might do to Alexis.
She's not the only Schitt's Creek cast member to be celebrating a big day. On Friday, December 17, Eugene Levy turned 75, which both Dan and Emily Hampshire posted about on their Instagrams.
The actress who played Stevie Budd shared a signed picture from Eugene that says, "Emily — It's Johnny and Stevie forever! Eugene xo."
"Happy Birthday, partner," she captioned the post. "Miss u every day so I keep you right here on my desk."
Dan's message to his onscreen and IRL dad was equally as sweet as Hampshire's.
"Happy 75th(!) Birthday to my Dad who somehow looks younger now than he did when he was 20?" he wrote. "Also, well aware of how tacky it is to post a birthday photo with a huge 'EW Exclusive' stamp in the corner but we both look good so who cares."
The online lovefest between the castmates isn't surprising given that Hampshire recently revealed they all still stay in touch via group chat, although Catherine O'Hara is low-key banned because her phone is too old to keep up.
"So the thing is, we genuinely love each other," Hampshire said. "It was funny when fans were saying how sad they were that the show was ending. I was like, 'It's harder on me. I just lost a job and all my friends all at the same time.'"
At least they have the group chat!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.