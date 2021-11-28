Patrick From 'Schitt's Creek' Serenaded Catherine O'Hara For An Award & She Totally Lost it
It was simply the best. 💕
The Governor General's Performing Arts Awards aired yesterday, and Catherine O'Hara was treated to a really special surprise.
On Saturday, November 27, the Schitt's Creek actor was awarded a lifetime artistic achievement award. It was presented alongside a performance by Noah Reid, who played David Rose's love interest Patrick on the hit Canadian show.
O'Hara started crying almost immediately in the video as Reid sang to her, "You're in my blood like holy wine, you taste so bitter and so sweet, now I could drink a case of you, and I'd still be on my feet."
She then had a case of the giggles as Reid rocked some of the most extravagant and ridiculous wigs that Moira Rose wore in the show.
"He obviously had a favourite," O'Hara said, referring to Reid wearing an over-the-top blond wig with corkscrew curls. "I don't blame him. Very flattering."
Someone off-camera could also be heard laughing before handing her a tissue to wipe her eyes.
She's not the only one that got emotional during the awards show. Ryan Reynolds also broke down as he received his tribute, although he noted on his social media, "I'm not crying. It's just maple syrup."
"I'm glad I don't have to be dead to experience something like this. I'm so beyond touched right now," he said in a follow-up tweet. "I recommend making a list of people you appreciate, then immediately telling them. You don't even have to write this list with the blood of your enemies. Just a regular pen works."
Congratulations, both!