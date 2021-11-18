Annie Murphy Revealed How 'Ew David' Started & How It Continues To Haunt Dan Levy To This Day
"That can't feel good."
When you think of Schitt's Creek, the phrase "Ew, David" probably comes to mind fairly quickly — but you might be surprised at how few times it's actually said in the show.
The recently released coffee table book Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story Of Schitt's Creek has so many behind-the-scenes nuggets, and in one section, Annie Murphy dishes about Alexis Rose's infamous catchphrase.
"What blows my mind is I think I only said, 'Ew, David' two or three times in the entire series, which is staggering if you think about the phenomenon that it has become," she wrote. "I remember I saw it on paper and it just felt so right. I loved the sound of it."
"I remember after the first time Alexis said, 'Ew, David,' I started adding 'David' onto as many things as I possibly could. Like 'Ugh, David' or 'Burn, David,'" Murphy continued. "The inflection was always there but the actual words 'Ew, David' are in the show way less than you might imagine."
it is wild that, as far as we can tell, people in 22 provinces, territories and states in North America have some kind of #ewdavid license plate.
you are an amazing bunch.
we'll update this map as and when we see more... pic.twitter.com/0T558GGqQG
— Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) February 6, 2020
She also mentioned that the map of all of the states and provinces that have "Ew David" license plates is "overwhelming."
"And poor Dan. Apparently people scream, 'Ew, David' at him on the street and from car windows all the time," she wrote. "That can't always feel good."
Levy was recently in Europe promoting the book, which has become a New York Times bestseller, so even though people might be screaming "Ew, David" at him, it's probably out of love!
