Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
dan levy

Annie Murphy Revealed How 'Ew David' Started & How It Continues To Haunt Dan Levy To This Day

"That can't feel good."

Annie Murphy Revealed How 'Ew David' Started & How It Continues To Haunt Dan Levy To This Day
@annefrances | Instagram, @schittscreek | Instagram

When you think of Schitt's Creek, the phrase "Ew, David" probably comes to mind fairly quickly — but you might be surprised at how few times it's actually said in the show.

The recently released coffee table book Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story Of Schitt's Creek has so many behind-the-scenes nuggets, and in one section, Annie Murphy dishes about Alexis Rose's infamous catchphrase.

"What blows my mind is I think I only said, 'Ew, David' two or three times in the entire series, which is staggering if you think about the phenomenon that it has become," she wrote. "I remember I saw it on paper and it just felt so right. I loved the sound of it."

"I remember after the first time Alexis said, 'Ew, David,' I started adding 'David' onto as many things as I possibly could. Like 'Ugh, David' or 'Burn, David,'" Murphy continued. "The inflection was always there but the actual words 'Ew, David' are in the show way less than you might imagine."


She also mentioned that the map of all of the states and provinces that have "Ew David" license plates is "overwhelming."

"And poor Dan. Apparently people scream, 'Ew, David' at him on the street and from car windows all the time," she wrote. "That can't always feel good."

Levy was recently in Europe promoting the book, which has become a New York Times bestseller, so even though people might be screaming "Ew, David" at him, it's probably out of love!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Harry Styles Sent Dan Levy A Special Gift & Even David Rose Would Be Impressed

We're kind of jealous, tbh. 💅

@harrystyles | Instagram, @instadanjlevy | Instagram

In iconic friendships you simply love to see, Harry Styles sent Dan Levy a package of goodies from his new cosmetic line "Pleasing" and it's pretty impressive.

On Monday, November 15, the Schitt's Creek actor took to his Insta story to show off the present he got from the "Watermelon Sugar" singer.

Keep Reading Show less

Dan Levy's Cooking Show 'The Big Brunch' Is Casting Right Now But Most Canadians Can't Apply

Guess we won't be able to show off our brunch skills!

@instadanjlevy | Instagram

If you were hoping to get a chance to be on Dan Levy's new cooking show, casting is open right now, but you might not be able to apply.

The Big Brunch is a competition series that will feature undiscovered culinary talents cooking up all things brunch, and it's set to stream on HBO Max sometime in 2022.

Keep Reading Show less

Dan Levy Has Revealed What He Wants For Christmas & It's The Most David Rose Thing Ever

It's definitely... unique? 😅

@instadanjlevy | Instagram

It seems like the holidays are on Dan Levy's mind, and apparently he already knows exactly what he wants.

The Schitt's Creek actor took to his Instagram story recently to share a photo of the one thing that's on his list, and it's just so David Rose.

Keep Reading Show less

Dan Levy Is Set To Host A New Cooking Series On HBO Max & Brunch-Lovers Should Tune In

It's probs going to be egg-cellent.

@instadanjlevy | Instagram

Get ready foodies because a new competition series by Dan Levy is no doubt going to serve up some mouth-watering goodness!

In a news release on Monday, November 1, 2021, HBO Max announced that they would be taking on Levy's unscripted cooking competition series The Big Brunch.

Keep Reading Show less