Dan Levy Just Turned 40 & The 'Schitt's Creek' Cast Sent Him Some Sweet & Sassy Well Wishes
No "ew, David" messages to be seen.
Dan Levy recently celebrated a big milestone and his Schitt's Creek family sent him so much love.
The Canadian actor, who famously played David Rose on the show, is currently in Italy for his 40th birthday and he received some kind messages from fellow cast members.
Sarah Levy, who played Twyla on the show and is Dan's IRL sister, shared a pic on Instagram of him chilling in a pool against a beautiful Italian backdrop.
"He’s 40 and thriving," she captioned the post. "Grateful to be back in Italy to celebrate such a milestone. Happy 40th @instadanjlevy, I’m in awe."
Noah Reid, who played Patrick, Dan's character's love interest, also shared a sweet snap of the pair standing in front of a villa during golden hour while holding wine glasses.
"Ciao Danny, happy birthday," Reid wrote, to which Dan responded, "Love ya."
As for Annie Murphy, who played the iconic Alexis Rose, she had a jokey message for her TV brother.
"You don't look a DAY over 65ish," she said under the pic that Dan posted for his birthday.
"I can’t believe I’m going to give you a compliment but… 40 actually looks really good on you," wrote Emily Hampshire, who played Stevie Budd. "Happy birthday! Now delete this."
It's clear that the cast members are still very close, and while fans would love to see what the Roses and company are up to, Dan has shared that the chances of a Schitt's Creek reunion movie all comes down to one thing.
"I think it just comes down to making sure that it's the right story to tell," Dan told People last year. "And I think we're also proud of the work we did on Schitt's. And when you end on such a high, it really forces you to think very carefully about what the next step is."
That being said, it seems everyone is on board should that story come about.
"We're in constant contact with each other," Dan shared. "So the love is there. The desire to work together is there, and the desire to tell more stories is there."
So, fingers crossed! Happy birthday, Dan!